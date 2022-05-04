Quebec Life Expectancy Has Gone Up & It's WAY Higher Than The U.S.
Quebec topped 83 years — six years higher than the U.S. (76.6 years).
Quebecers are living longer than ever. The Institut de la statistique du Québec says the province's 2021 life expectancy topped 83 years.
The average lifespan of female residents reached 84.9 years while the average lifespan for males reached 81.1, for an overall average of 83.02.
That's markedly higher than the 2020 life expectancy in the rest of Canada (81.56) and significantly higher than the estimated 2021 U.S. life expectancy: just 76.6 years.
To put it plainly, the average Quebecer was expected to live a whopping 6.42 years longer than the average American in 2021.
The pandemic is still affecting U.S. life expectancy, however. The Institut de la statistique du Québec says the province stands out for having rebounded after a 2020 dip.
While the average lifespan in the province reached 82.93 in 2019, it fell to 82.3 in 2020. The rest of Canada saw a similar drop, from 82.14 in 2019 to 81.56 in 2020.
The U.S.'s already-low life expectancy of 78.8 in 2019 plummeted to 77 in 2020 and has not recovered.
The institute also released data on what's called "excess mortality" — the difference between the total number of recorded deaths since the beginning of the pandemic compared to the expected number of deaths in normal circumstances.
Between March 2020 and March 2022, Quebec saw 4.5% more deaths than would be expected. The institute shows that's lower than many European countries, such as Sweden (6.4%), France (7.3%), Switzerland (8.8%), the Netherlands (9.2%), Belgium (9.7%) and the United Kingdom (11.1%).
It's also much lower than the U.S.'s excess mortality of 18% in the same period.