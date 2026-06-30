Quebec parents are getting an extra $127 per child from the government this week
It's meant to help with school supplies.
If you've got kids and you're already bracing for back-to-school spending, here's a small bit of relief landing sooner than you'd expect. Most Quebec families who receive the Family Allowance are about to get a little extra in their account, and it shows up automatically.
On July 2, 2026, Retraite Québec is paying out its school supplies supplement to eligible families, worth $127 per child for the 2026-2027 school year. It goes out alongside the regular quarterly Family Allowance payment, so it'll arrive in the same deposit.
The amount went up slightly this year to keep pace with inflation, rising about 2.05% over last year. That works out to roughly an extra $2.55 per child. It won't cover a full backpack, but every bit helps when September rolls around.
What is the school supplies supplement?
It's a one-time annual payment meant to help Quebec families absorb the cost of getting kids ready for the school year, whether that's binders, pencils, backpacks or anything else on the list. The money is non-taxable and indexed every year, which is why it ticks up a little each time.
Who qualifies?
Eligibility comes down to your child's age, not whether they're actually in school. To qualify, your child needs to be between 4 and 16 years old as of September 30, 2026. If you also receive the supplement for a handicapped child for that kid, the age cap moves up to 17.
There's no income test, either. The payment goes out regardless of how much your family earns, and it's based purely on your child's age rather than their student status. So if you've got a four-year-old still in daycare, you're still entitled to it.
Best of all, there's nothing to fill out. If you already receive the Family Allowance, the $127 is added to your July payment automatically, with no form or application required.
What about shared custody?
In a shared custody situation, each parent who receives the Family Allowance gets half the supplement, or $63.50, as long as the child splits their time between the two households somewhere in the 40% to 60% range.
Make sure you're set up for direct deposit
If you haven't registered for direct deposit with Retraite Québec yet, now's a good time to sort it out. It skips the mailing delays and drops the money straight into your bank account, so you're not waiting on a cheque. Otherwise, you can expect the payment to show up on July 2 along with the rest of your Family Allowance.