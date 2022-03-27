Trending Topics

You Can Ride Tropical Floating Bars Across A River 2 Hours From Montreal & It's Paradise

There are even karaoke nights on board. 🎤

Palapa Tours offers relaxing trips up and down the Ottawa River in a Hawaiin-style Palapa Hut with room for up to 12 passengers

Palapa Tours offers relaxing trips up and down the Ottawa River in a Hawaiin-style Palapa Hut with room for up to 12 passengers

Want to feel like you're on vacation without getting on a plane? Grab some friends and you'll be gliding along the Ottawa River on an epic floating tropical bar in no time (by which we mean around two hours — but it's still a lot shorter than a flight to Florida).

From May to October, Palapa Tours offers relaxing trips up and down the Ottawa River in a Hawaiin-style Palapa Hut with room for up to 12 passengers but they're already accepting bookings for this summer.

Once on board, you and your gang can turn into DJs as you blast your favourite tunes using Bluetooth-capable stereo systems that sync to your phone. Or you can opt to dance along to the tour company's playlist.

You can also order alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as snacks from the vessel's first mate aka your own personal bartender. If you think you might be hungry for something more substantial during the tour, you can pack a picnic lunch since you're allowed to bring your own food to the floating hut.

Each passenger will also receive their own reusable cup as a souvenir. No single-use plastics here!

The 90-minute cruises depart from Hull Marina on the right side of the wharf in Jacques-Cartier Park and prices range from $45 to $80 per person, depending on the time and day of the booking. Speaking of bookings, the reservation system is now open so you can reserve your spot asap.

For a funkier atmosphere, there are also special events such as an '80s night, karaoke night, open mic night and country night organized each week.

Price: $45 to $80 per person, depending on when you go

When: May to October 2022

Address: 160, Laurier Street, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to relax or party, touring the Ottawa River on a floating tropical boat is the perfect summer activity.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

