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You can explore Fall/Winter trends IRL at SHEIN's Montreal pop-up this month

Style yourself with trends like Regal Maximalism, Dark Romance, Retro Remix and more!

Two smiling women wearing SHEIN light coloured outfits jumping on a bed., Right: A woman dressed in a western themed outfit leaning against a wooden fence with mountains in the background.

SHEIN Fall/Winter trends 2026

Courtesy of SHEIN
Editor, Studio

After making a splash with Montreal fashionistas last year, SHEIN’s pop-up is returning for a limited four-day event, just in time for your Fall/Winter wardrobe refresh.

From August 27 to 30, you have the opportunity to try on, style, and buy pieces in real life that you'd usually only see online. It's all happening at 962 Sainte-Catherine Street West, and it's a must-visit for Montreal's SHEIN fans.

As one of the world's biggest online retailers, SHEIN is making expressing your style more accessible by bringing you a wide range of sizes and styles at affordable prices. And when you visit the pop-up, you can get 30% off your order if you spend over $189!

Three people pose at a pedestrian crossing. Right: Two women in business wear on a city block. Retro Remix Right: Power DressingCourtesy of SHEIN

If you've been looking to experiment with style, SHEIN's pop-up is a fantastic way to get inspiration. They've built the pop-up store around six core Fall/Winter trends, with a fresh rotation of pieces so no two days will be the same.

Not only can you see how SHEIN's stylists are exploring these key trends, but you can also mix and match your favourite pieces to express something uniquely you.

A woman in a sequin skirt reclines in an historical room. Right: Two models wearing lace, corsets and satin pose with candles. Regal Maximalism Right: Dark RomanceCourtesy of SHEIN

The six trends you can look forward to styling are: Retro Remix, Power Dressing, Regal Maximalism, Dark Romance, Soft Glam, and Folk Revival. You can also shop them online by searching "Trends" at ca.SHEIN.com

Retro Remix brings together nostalgic details like colour-blocked stripes, polka dots and vintage-washed denim, while Power Dressing leans into structured pieces, military and equestrian influences, and rich shades like burgundy and army green.

For something more dramatic, Regal Maximalism features statement silhouettes, embroidery, sequins and metallic fabrics. Dark Romance takes a moodier approach with lace corsets, gothic-inspired capes, and velvet details in black, white and deep red.

A woman in a brown dress pulls her hair into a ponytail. Right: Three women in folkwear pose with a horse in a prairie. Soft Glam Right: Folk RevivalCourtesy of SHEIN

On the more delicate side, Soft Glam includes knitted maxi dresses, 3D floral appliques, crochet and sheer layering. Folk Revival rounds out the six trends with Fair Isle patterns, vintage florals, jacquard knits, suede jackets and fringe.

Don't miss your unique chance to shop SHEIN in person, discover your new look, and pick up your new fave pieces so you can step into Fall/Winter in style.

SHEIN Montreal pop-up

Courtesy of SHEIN

When: August 27-30, 2026. Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 962, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To explore six Fall/Winter 2026 trends in person, try on and mix-and-match pieces, and browse a product assortment that changes daily.

Can't wait? Check out the latest looks online by searching "Trends" on ca.SHEIN.com

SHEIN website

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