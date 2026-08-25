There's a class action against Uber in Quebec and you might already be included
Uber might owe you some money.
If you've ordered food delivery or taken a late-night ride in Montreal, there's a good chance Uber owes you some money (whether you know it or not).
A major class action lawsuit against Uber and Uber Eats is moving forward in Quebec, accusing the tech giant of charging illegal cancellation fees. Best of all? You might already be automatically included.
Here's everything you need to know about the legal battle, who qualifies, and how to check your account.
What is the class action about?
Authorized by the Quebec Superior Court back in March, the lawsuit alleges that Uber violated the province's Consumer Protection Act by billing users hidden cancellation charges.
According to court filings from law firm LPC Avocats, Uber's terms of service vaguely note that fees may apply, but fail to clearly disclose mandatory cancellation costs before users sign up.
The suit targets both arms of the app:
- Uber Rides: Being charged standard fees (typically $5.75 to $6.90) after cancelling a trip—even when drivers were delayed or unavailable.
- Uber Eats: Being charged delivery charges or even full order totals after cancelling a meal (for instance, when catching a mistake in your delivery address right after ordering).
Legal representation argues it is fundamentally unfair to charge customers when no service was actually rendered.
Who is included?
You don't need to fill out complicated paperwork right now to be part of the group.
Under Quebec law, anyone living in Quebec who was charged a cancellation fee on Uber or Uber Eats since September 6, 2019, is automatically included in the class action.
How much money can you get?
While official payout amounts haven't been finalized by the court yet, the lawsuit is asking for:
- A full refund for every single cancellation fee billed to your account since late 2019.
- Punitive damages paid directly to class members for the alleged consumer violations.
If you frequently use the app and have cancelled rides or orders over the last several years, those individual $5.75 charges can quickly add up.
What should you do right now?
Check Your Emails: Search your inbox for "Uber cancellation fee" or check your order history in the app to see how many times you've been charged since 2019.
Track the Case: Keep an eye on the official update page at LPC Avocats to receive official notices when the payout phase or settlement claims open up.
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