Canada issued new travel advisories for 9 vacation destinations, including France and Mexico
Know before you go.
Summer's winding down, but if you've got a fall trip booked, it's worth checking your destination's travel advisory before you head to the airport.
The Government of Canada updated its advisories for nine popular destinations over the past few weeks. Most of the changes are minor, but a few carry details worth knowing about before you go.
Here's where things currently stand.
Mexico — Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Mexico's overall advisory level hasn't changed. But on August 24, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a security alert suspending American government activity and travel in Mexicali due to a specific threat, and Canada's advisory now reflects that too. Anyone in the area is being told to avoid government buildings and be ready to seek shelter if something happens.
The advisory's long-standing regional warnings still apply on top of that. Canada advises avoiding non-essential travel in parts of Chiapas, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero and several other states due to cartel activity and violent crime, and staying away entirely from areas near the Colombian and Ecuadorian borders. Kidnappings and violent incidents at hotels and nightclubs have occurred even in popular tourist zones, so the advisory recommends flying directly into resort areas and staying within them where possible.
United States — Take normal security precautions
The U.S. sits at Canada's lowest advisory tier, but a new note was added about wildfires burning in Sierra and Washoe counties near Reno, Nevada. Local authorities have issued evacuation orders in some areas, and smoke is affecting air quality. Outside of that, the advisory's usual notes remain, warning of petty crime in tourist spots, the legality of openly carrying firearms in many states, and border officials' broad discretion to deny entry, including to Canadians with even a minor criminal record.
France — Exercise a high degree of caution
A "high degree of caution" is recommended for Canadians visiting France, due to terrorism risks.
The country maintains a security plan called Vigipirate, currently sitting at level 2, "enhanced vigilance." Expect a heightened police and military presence around tourist sites and transit hubs. Petty crime is also common, particularly in Paris, where thieves often work in groups and use distraction tactics like spilling a drink on you or striking up a conversation.
Another law worth knowing: covering your face in public, including at the airport, is illegal in France, with no tourist exemption.
Peru — Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Peru's update added new guidance for anyone planning a flight over the Nazca Lines. Global Affairs now recommends Pisco International Airport as the closest and safest option for those tours, and stresses using only certified operators.
The rest of Peru's advisory remains serious. Canada advises avoiding all travel to the VRAEM region, where drug trafficking and domestic terrorism are ongoing risks, along with parts of the border with Colombia. Lima has also seen a recent rise in violent crime, according to the advisory, with theft occurring frequently in public and armed robbery on the rise.
Italy — Exercise a high degree of caution
There's some good news in Italy's update: the advisory dropped its warning about flight disruptions from Mount Etna's eruption, meaning the volcano has calmed down enough to no longer warrant a flag.
The country's overall caution level is unchanged. Terrorism risk across Europe is still noted, and a handful of cities have cracked down on tourist behaviour. Rome, Florence and Venice all enforce public conduct rules that carry fines, including for sitting or eating on monuments, wading into fountains, or walking around in swimwear away from the beach.
Thailand — Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Thailand's advisory got a wording-only update, with no new risks added. The advisory still points to political instability and occasional terrorism concerns in Bangkok and elsewhere, along with a firm "avoid all travel" designation for the Cambodian border area and the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, where separatist violence remains active.
Morocco — Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Morocco's advisory continues to flag the threat of terrorism country-wide, along with "avoid all travel" zones near the Western Sahara and Algerian borders due to landmines and an unpredictable security situation.
Spain — Exercise a high degree of caution
Spain's advisory got a minor wording update but no change in risk level. The country's terrorism threat sits at 4 out of 5, and petty crime remains widespread in Madrid and Barcelona, with thieves known to target specific spots like Las Ramblas, Sagrada Família and Puerta del Sol. One scam to watch for: people posing as plainclothes police officers asking to see your passport or wallet.
Dominican Republic — Exercise a high degree of caution
The Dominican Republic's advisory continues to flag rampant petty crime, including drive-by robberies where thieves on motorcycles snatch bags from pedestrians or reach into cars stopped at red lights. The land and sea borders with Haiti remain closed to travellers and are considered highly unstable, particularly around Dajabón.
Full Dominican Republic advisory
Before you go
Advisories can change quickly, so it's worth checking the full, current list at Travel.gc.ca before booking and again before you leave. For any destination with an elevated warning, registering your trip through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service is also worth doing.
If you run into trouble abroad, Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre is available 24/7:
Phone: +1 613 996 8885
SMS: +1 613 686 3658
Email: SOS@international.gc.ca