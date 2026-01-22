These small kitchen appliances can help you pull off a watch party people won’t forget
Build-your-own pizza, ready-to-go chili, and elevated dips your guests will crave.
Hosting during big-game season usually sounds fun… until your oven’s booked, the snacks all need to be ready at the same time and your kitchen turns into a traffic jam.
That’s where small kitchen appliances come in. The right setup can help you save time, free up counter space and actually enjoy the game instead of spending the entire night managing food.
As a one-stop destination for the latest and greatest tech, Best Buy Canada carries a range of small kitchen appliances designed to make hosting way easier, whether you’re planning ahead or pulling something together last minute.
From countertop ovens to blenders and pressure cookers, these are the kinds of tools that can help level up your watch party without overcomplicating things.
This smart toaster oven, for when you need extra room for snacks
Breville smart countertop oven with multiple cooking functions.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
When your main oven is already full or you’re trying to keep everything warm at once, a countertop convection oven makes hosting way easier. The Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven gives you extra cooking space without the shuffle, so you can bake, roast or reheat game-day snacks while everything else stays on track.
This food processor, for getting prep out of the way faster
KitchenAid food processor with multiple speed settings.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Chopping, shredding and slicing adds up quickly when you’re cooking for a group. The KitchenAid Food Processor helps cut down prep time, whether you’re making fresh salsa, shredding cheese or prepping veggies, so you’re not stuck in the kitchen while everyone else settles in.
This blender, for dips you can throw together between plays
High-performance blender for smoothies and soups.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
No watch party works without good dips, and a powerful blender keeps things moving. The Blendtec Total Blender makes it easy to blend guacamole, hummus or salsa quickly, so topping up the snack table doesn’t turn into a whole production.
This pressure cooker, for hands-off mains that cook themselves
Instant Pot smart multi-cooker with app connectivity.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Big, comforting dishes are perfect for watch parties — especially when you don’t have to babysit them. The Instant Pot Pro Plus WiFi 10-in-1 lets you slow-cook or pressure-cook things like chili while you focus on hosting, not stirring.
This pizza oven, for when you really want to impress your guests
Compact countertop pizza oven for homemade pizza.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
If you want snacks that double as entertainment, a pizza oven does the trick. The Bella Pro Blaze 12" Pizza Oven lets guests build their own slices and keeps fresh food coming all night, making it one of those appliances people actually remember.Best Buy Canada makes it easy to find appliances that fit your space, your menu and your hosting style. Whether you’re planning in advance or upgrading last minute, you can shop online or in-store, with quick and easy store pickup available in as little as one hour.