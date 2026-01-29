The Starbucks Rewards program is rolling out with new and even better perks
Free Mod Mondays, flexible redemptions and extended birthday treats are just the start.
Grabbing a coffee on the way to work, catching up with friends over your favourite beverage or treating yourself to your go-to order has become a small but fulfilling part of many Canadians' routines.
Starting March 10, Starbucks is making those everyday coffee runs even more rewarding, with the Starbucks Rewards program getting a refresh inspired by member feedback.
"Starbucks Rewards has always been about enriching the connection we build with customers whenever they visit our coffeehouses. We heard clearly from our Canadian customers that they wanted faster, more meaningful benefits. The reimagined program is designed to meet those expectations," said Deborah Neff, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Canada.
"Our new tiered program delivers a richer, more rewarding experience, fueling fandom and deepening loyalty. Customers can look forward to exciting new benefits on their everyday purchases, making the moments they choose to spend with us feel even more special."
The updated program includes perks designed to make visits more flexible, personalized and enjoyable — including a new 60-Star redemption option that lets members get $2 off any order.
It also introduces three new levels — Green, Gold and Reserve — so perks grow as members earn Stars throughout the year.
Green Member
At the Green tier, members earn one Star per dollar spent and enjoy perks like a free birthday food or beverage on the day of their birthday, early access to select items and personalized offers.
A new Green benefit is Free Mod Mondays, which gives members one complimentary drink modification on a select Monday each month. Green members can also earn bonus Stars when reloading a Starbucks Card through the app: 10 Stars for a $30 reload and 25 Stars for a $50 reload.
Stars at this tier are valid for six months, but members can extend their expiration by visiting at least once a month and making a qualifying purchase.
Gold Member
Members reach Gold status once they earn 500 Stars within 12 months. Gold members earn 1.5 Stars per dollar spent and enjoy all Green-tier benefits. At this level, Stars never expire, and birthday treats are redeemable for a full week.
Gold members also receive at least four exclusive Double Star Days each year, giving them a chance to earn twice the Stars on their purchases.
Reserve Member
Reserve status is unlocked after earning 2,500 Stars within 12 months. Members at this level earn 1.7 Stars per dollar spent and enjoy all the benefits from the Green and Gold tiers.
Reserve members also receive at least six Double Star Days annually and can redeem their birthday treat within 30 days. Plus, they can opt for a physical Reserve card and gain access to exclusive experiences, including opportunities such as entering for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Tokyo to explore coffee culture.
Redemption Tiers
- 25 Stars can be used for a free drink customization like an extra shot of espresso, syrup, or added cold foam (up to $1 in value)
- 60 Stars, which is a new redemption tier, offers $2 off any purchase, giving even more ways to save
- 100 Stars will get members a free brewed coffee or tea, bakery item, or packaged snacks and more (up to $6 in value)
- 200 Stars unlocks a free handcrafted beverage like a latte or cold brew, or hot breakfast items like Sous Vide Egg Bites or the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich (up to $10 in value)
- 300 Stars offers members the choice between a free sandwich or whole bean coffee
- 400 Stars can be redeemed for select Starbucks merchandise (up to $20 in value)
Coffee runs already bring small joys, and the refreshed Starbucks Rewards program builds on that. With flexible redemptions, tiered perks that grow with you and benefits like Free Mod Mondays, it's designed to reward the everyday moments Canadians keep coming back for.
Learn more about Starbucks Rewards and check out the full terms.