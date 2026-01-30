Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara has died — Here's what we know so far
She was 71 years old.
Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara has died.
O'Hara — born March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario — was one of Canada's most beloved performers, known for her decades-spanning career in film, television and comedy.
The 71-year-old's passing been reported by multiple outlets. Her manager confirmed to Variety that O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. At this time, no further details have been disclosed.
O'Hara got her start in comedy in the 1970s after joining Toronto's legendary Second City comedy troupe. She became a founding member of Second City Television (SCTV), the sketch comedy series that became a cultural touchstone and earned multiple Emmy Awards.
Over her long career, O'Hara delivered unforgettable performances in projects that became pop culture staples. She starred as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice and Kate McCallister, Kevin McCallister's mother, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
She was known for her frequent collaborations with filmmaker Christopher Guest, appearing in acclaimed mockumentaries including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.
O'Hara became a television icon portraying the eccentric Moira Rose in the critically acclaimed CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, starring alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The role earned her multiple awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and five consecutive Canadian Screen Awards.
The series became one of CBC's most acclaimed comedies and introduced O'Hara to a new generation of viewers. In 2016, she and Eugene Levy were honoured with the Academy Legacy Award for their contributions to Canadian television.
Most recently, O'Hara appeared in high-profile projects including HBO's The Last of Us and Apple TV+'s The Studio, where she portrayed a veteran Hollywood executive. The second season of The Studio had recently begun filming.
O'Hara was married to production designer Bo Welch, and the couple had two sons, Matthew and Luke.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.