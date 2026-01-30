Your old Canadian Tire bills could be worth thousands and there's an easy way to check
If you have old Canadian Tire money sitting around, don't rush to spend it in-store. Some old Canadian Tire bills are now worth thousands of dollars to collectors, and certain rare notes from the iconic Canadian retailer cost as much as $11,000 in 2026.
That's right — those crumpled coupons under your sofa, at the back of your junk drawer, or lost in your car glove compartment could actually pay for a vacation.
Canadian Tire money, the loyalty program currency that's been handed out at Canadian Tire stores across Canada since the 1950s, has become a serious collector's item.
While most Canadians used their Canadian Tire coupons to buy tools, tires, and household items, vintage bills — especially those from the 1960s and 1970s — are now fetching premium prices from collectors who want them for their so-called historical value.
The paper bills that once seemed worthless beyond their face value of 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents, or $1 at Canadian Tire locations are now being sold individually for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Rare Canadian Tire money, including limited edition notes, bills with printing errors, and certain anniversary editions, is particularly valuable.
Some single bills are selling for more than what most people spend on groceries in a month.
Before you convert your old Monopoly-style money to the digital Triangle Rewards program or use it for your next purchase at Canadian Tire Canada, it's worth checking if you have any valuable bills.
Some collectors are actively buying vintage Canadian Tire coupons, and you could be sitting on a small fortune without realizing it.
Here's what makes certain Canadian Tire bills valuable, which ones collectors are paying top dollar for right now, and how to tell if your old Canadian Tire money is actually worth more than its face value.
Which old Canadian Tire bills are worth money?
According to World Class Antiques, the most valuable Canadian Tire money combines two things: age and rarity. Canadian Tire bills have been circulating since the 1950s, and those early notes are increasingly challenging to find.
As vintage Canadian Tire money gets lost, damaged, or thrown away over the decades, the surviving bills become more valuable to collectors. Basic supply and demand, but make it nostalgic.
But it's not just about age. Certain types of Canadian Tire bills are worth significantly more than others:
- Replacement notes are particularly valuable. These were issued to replace bills damaged during printing, making them much rarer than standard Canadian Tire money.
- Faulty bills with mismatched serial numbers or printing errors are also highly sought after by collectors. What might look like a mistake to you is actually a goldmine to the right buyer. One person's printing error is another person's payday, so to speak.
- Design variations matter, too. Canadian Tire mascot Sandy McTire appeared on coupons starting in 1961, so any bills with altered or different versions of Sandy — or bills that predate Sandy entirely — could be worth serious money. Plus, if your Sandy looks a little off, that's actually a good thing.
To give you an idea of what's on the market right now, here's a snapshot of what sellers want for their old Canadian Tire money in 2026:
One optimistic soul is selling stacks of old and newer Canadian Tire bills for an eye-watering $11,111. Their listing description? "Looking to sell these got them givin to my from my gramps years ago just seeing some catch a nice price now. Seeing what offers I can get."
They might be waiting quite a while to find a buyer willing to fork out this kind of money — but we admire the confidence.
Elsewhere on eBay, someone is selling a single 1985 10-cent note for $4,000 (or best offer — how generous!). The same seller has a 1987 25-cent bill listed for $3,500 and a 1987 5-cent bill for $3,000.
Other listings include Canadian Tire bills from 1987/1989 — a lot of 17 store coupons in various denominations for $3,000; a single 1985 5-cent Canadian Tire bill for $2,500; and a massive lot of over 650 bills for around $2,200.
Time for a reality check, though. Canadian Tire bills are only worth what someone is willing to pay for them. A seller can list a 10-cent note for $4,000, but it's only actually worth that if a collector is ready to buy it at that price.
That said, collectors really do pay big money for the right Canadian Tire money. In 2017, Maclean's reported that a $2 Canadian Tire bill from 1989 sold for $3,000, while a 50-cent note from 1958 was valued at $1,500.
Those aren't just asking prices — they're actual sales.
On eBay though, sold prices paint a slightly different picture. One collection of Canadian Tire bills recently sold for $240, while a massive lot of 150 bills went for $150.
Most single bills or small bundles have sold for between $9 and $50.
Still, if you have a lot of them, this can quickly add up. Even at the lower end of the market, a drawer full of old Canadian Tire money could translate into a few hundred dollars, which isn't bad for something you might have thought was worthless.
So, what now?
Canadian Tire moved to a fully digital loyalty program over a decade ago, so those paper bills are officially retro now. Today, most Canadians earn Triangle Rewards through the Canadian Tire app instead of collecting physical money.
You can still redeem old paper Canadian Tire money, but it needs to be converted to digital at your local store first — which is totally fine if your old bills are only worth their face value.
If you think you have valuable Canadian Tire money, your first step should be checking the official price guide from the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors Club. The guide is available as a $16 PDF download at CTCcollector.ca and will tell you exactly what your bills are likely to be worth.
You can also join the CTC Collectors Club Facebook page, where experienced collectors help people identify valuable bills and offer advice on what's actually worth selling versus keeping for a collection. The club has been active since 1990 and hosts regular auctions and mail-bid sales if you're looking to sell.
So, go dig through those junk drawers, check your car's glove compartment, and ask your parents if they still have that old shoebox of Canadian Tire money. Your next payday might be hiding in plain sight!
