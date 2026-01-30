Canada's US travel advisory has been updated and summer visitors should take note
"If possible, avoid very crowded areas." ⚠️
If you're travelling between Canada and the United States this year, listen up! Canada has updated its U.S. travel advisory with a new health warning for anyone heading south of the border — and it's all related to the massive crowds expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Canada's U.S. travel advisory was updated on January 26, 2026, and now includes specific guidance for Canadians travelling to the United States this summer, when the global soccer tournament will take place across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The updated advisory includes a travel health notice warning that large crowds significantly increase your risk of illness and injury. The government is urging all Canadian travellers — whether they're attending World Cup matches or simply visiting the U.S. during this period — to take extra precautions.
According to Canada's latest travel advisory, travellers should know where to access medical care, carry emergency contact information for Canadian offices abroad, and stay vigilant about their health. If you feel sick during or after travel, wear a mask, limit contact with others, and notify health professionals about your symptoms and travel history.
The Canadian government recommends talking to a health care provider or visiting a travel health clinic for personalized health advice about six weeks before departure to the United States. According to the advisory, even if your trip is coming up soon, it's still worth making an appointment.
The travel warning suggests discussing whether your routine vaccinations are up to date, which pre-travel vaccines or medications you might need, and any medications you're currently taking or planning to bring with you.
The advisory also emphasizes emergency preparedness, noting that large crowds increase the risk of accidental injuries, including stampedes. With the World Cup taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, millions of visitors are expected, and crowd-related risks will be elevated throughout this period.
The advisory recommends avoiding extremely crowded areas when possible, knowing where to find medical care if needed, and carrying information about any existing medical conditions. It also urges travellers to keep contact information for the nearest Government of Canada offices handy, as they can assist citizens in emergencies.
Despite this recent World Cup update, Canada's travel advisory for the United States remains at its lowest risk level: "Take normal security precautions." However, several other warnings are worth noting.
Canadian travellers are warned that U.S. border agents can search your phone, laptop, or other electronic devices without needing a specific reason. If you refuse, you'll likely be turned away at the border.
Plus, the advisory continues to highlight longstanding concerns about high rates of gun violence across the U.S. and the fact that open carry of firearms is legal in many states.
Finally, Canadians spending more than 30 days in the U.S. must now be appropriately registered with U.S. immigration authorities or risk being fined or denied entry on future visits.
So, if you're planning U.S. travel this year, especially during the world's biggest soccer tournament, take a few minutes to read through the complete advisory and check back regularly for updates.
Safe travels, Canada!
READ NEXT: 8 destinations Canadians are urged to avoid in 2026, including 1 very popular hotspot
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.