The Liberals & NDP Plan To Introduce Pharmacare And Dental Coverage Plans For Canada
The two parties announced a new partnership with some new commitments.
The Liberal Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party (NDP) are teaming up with a deal that could keep the Liberal government in power until 2025. The partnership includes new policy commitments, such as the introduction of a pharmacare plan and a limited dental coverage plan.
According to a press release from the prime minister's office (PMO), the first cause the new partnership is prioritizing is "a better healthcare system" for Canadians.
This includes better access to dental care for low-income households. In 2022, the planned new program will be accessible to Canadians under 12; in 2023 seniors, people with disabilities, and kids under 18 will qualify. The program wouldn't be fully up and running until 2025.
The program will be available to households that earn less than $90,000 per year, "with no co-pays for anyone under $70,000 annually in income," according to the PMO press release.
The next step towards health care accessibility will be a "universal pharmacare program" by way of a new Canada Pharmacare Act planned for 2023.
The National Drug Agency will then be tasked with developing "a national formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan" by 2025.
The Liberals and NDP also intend to support the existing health care sector with more health care workers and mental health resources.
Lastly, the parties are planning a Safe Long-Term Care Act with the aim of bettering care for elders.
Other issues the Liberals and NDP plan to address include the increasing cost of living in Canada, climate change, working conditions for federally regulated workers, voting accessibility, and the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.
New Democrats will always use our power to make life better for Canadians\n\nTommy Douglas did it with Medicare\n\nJack Layton did it with affordable housing\n\nNow we're using our power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation \u2013 with Dental Care and Pharmacarepic.twitter.com/kTVUxR66ta— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1647955092
