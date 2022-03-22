Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Liberals & NDP Plan To Introduce Pharmacare And Dental Coverage Plans For Canada

The two parties announced a new partnership with some new commitments.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left); NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (right).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left); NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (right).

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @jagmeetsingh | Instagram

The Liberal Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party (NDP) are teaming up with a deal that could keep the Liberal government in power until 2025. The partnership includes new policy commitments, such as the introduction of a pharmacare plan and a limited dental coverage plan.

According to a press release from the prime minister's office (PMO), the first cause the new partnership is prioritizing is "a better healthcare system" for Canadians.

This includes better access to dental care for low-income households. In 2022, the planned new program will be accessible to Canadians under 12; in 2023 seniors, people with disabilities, and kids under 18 will qualify. The program wouldn't be fully up and running until 2025.

The program will be available to households that earn less than $90,000 per year, "with no co-pays for anyone under $70,000 annually in income," according to the PMO press release.

The next step towards health care accessibility will be a "universal pharmacare program" by way of a new Canada Pharmacare Act planned for 2023.

The National Drug Agency will then be tasked with developing "a national formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan" by 2025.

The Liberals and NDP also intend to support the existing health care sector with more health care workers and mental health resources.

Lastly, the parties are planning a Safe Long-Term Care Act with the aim of bettering care for elders.

Other issues the Liberals and NDP plan to address include the increasing cost of living in Canada, climate change, working conditions for federally regulated workers, voting accessibility, and the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

"New Democrats will always use our power to make life better for Canadians," NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted. "Now we're using our power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation."

The new partnership has The new partnership already received criticism, most notably from the Conservative Party of Canada. Interim party leader Candace Bergen released a strongly-worded response on Twitter, calling the partnership "a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power" and "backdoor socialism."

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...