The SQDC Now Sells Cannabis-Infused Food — Well, One Weird Product, Anyway

The bites are now on SQDC shelves.

Editorial Fellow
A line outside a downtown Montreal SQDC.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

When it comes to the world of weed, edibles remain a bit of a dicey choice. Often times baked goods are duds, or people think they're duds, eat three, and end up way higher than they'd like to be.

The SQDC takes away that uncertainty with its latest product, Balance Cinnamon & Blackcurrant Bites with date paste, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and rosemary extract, among other ingredients.

The bites are the first edible solid to hit the cannabis retailer's shelves and online store. The Journal de Montréal was first to report this news.

"With this product, we offer one more option that is less risky for the health of consumers since no combustion is necessary to consume it," said Fabrice Giguère, spokesperson for the SQDC, in an email to MTL Blog.

The goal is also to pull consumers out of the black market.

"This product fully meets the SQDC's mission to integrate consumers into the legal cannabis market and keep them there, without however promoting consumption, from a health and safety perspective," Giguère added.

The bites are being advertised as having a sweet and fruity smell and providing a calming, joyful high. Each piece contains 2.5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. They may contain traces of allergens, such as soy, eggs and dairy.

A big mistake people make with edibles is impatience. They take a bite of a pot cookie, don't feel anything, and take three more bites before realizing they've messed up. These bites come with specific instructions: it can take up to an hour to feel any effects, and your high can last eight hours or more.

The product is currently advertised on the SQDC website for $6.90, and currently only available in store.

MTLBlog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

