These Ontario Counties Near Montreal Will Pay Someone Up To $1,500/Month To Move There
Your new home would only be a short drive from Montreal. 🚗
If you're tired of the big city life, you might want to enter the new contest launched by the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry in Ontario. They are willing to pay for one person or one family to live there for 12 months.
"It’s a chance for individuals who are sick of the frustrations of big-city life to truly discover the culture, beauty and vastness of our area," SDG Counties Manager of Economic Development Tara Kirkpatrick said in a press release.
"SDG Counties is located within a one-hour drive of metropolitan hubs in Ottawa, Montreal and New York State, but our County is far removed from the hectic life most city dwellers face," she adds.
The goal of the 'Date My County' contest is to promote the rural region and attract newcomers.
Applicants must send a one-minute video as well as a 50-word essay explaining why they should become the new ambassador for the counties for one full year.
Twice a month, the prize winner will be required to write a blog post about their personal experience and those posts will be shared on social media.
They will receive up to $1,500 per month for 12 consecutive months towards their accommodation. According to the SDG Counties' website, local housing costs are some of the cheapest in Canada.
The winner will choose their own home to either rent or, if they want to settle down more permanently, buy.
Applications will be accepted here from August 8 until November 1. Winners must relocate there for at least one year between November 2022 and January 2024.