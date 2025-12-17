Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Quebec's favourite grocery stores were revealed and one beat Costco

Provigo didn't crack the top 10.

Montreal's Anjou Costco.

We took to Facebook to ask MTL Blog readers directly: What do you think is the best grocery store in Quebec?

Dennizn | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Everyone has a go-to grocery store, whether it's for the prices, the quality, or just being close to home, but figuring out which one is objectively the best is another story.

A new national ranking tried to answer that question, though it has one major flaw for Quebecers: most of Canada's top-ranked grocery stores don't even operate here.

Dunnhumby, a data science company, recently released the 2025 Retailer Preference Index ranking Canada's top grocery stores based on price, quality, digital experience, convenience, and operations. The top five for this year were Costco, Maxi, Food Basics, Real Canadian Superstore, and No Frills.

Since stores like Food Basics and Real Canadian Superstore can't be found in Quebec, we took to Facebook to ask MTL Blog readers directly: What do you think is the best grocery store in Quebec?

Nearly 150 people weighed in with their picks. Here's what the results showed.

IGA dominated the conversation

With plenty of mentions, IGA came out as the clear winner among Quebec shoppers. A few people specifically praised the store for its impressive meat selection and quality.

Costco came in second

Costco landed in second place with eight mentions. The warehouse giant also appeared in the national ranking, taking the top spot across Canada.

Multiple readers named it as part of their regular rotation, with some listing it alongside other stores for a complete shopping strategy.

Super C and Maxi won for budget shopping

Super C took third place with a handful of mentions, while Maxi came in fourth. Both stores were praised as budget-friendly options.

One user admitted to buying their meat at IGA but "everything else at Maxi or Super C."

Asian supermarkets had a strong showing

Marché C&T and T&T Supermarket each received three mentions, with Kim Phat getting one additional shoutout.

"Price [is] right and lots of choices. I go to Asian [stores] like C&T," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "Kim phat, marché T&T, or anything Asian."

Adonis was the specialty store favourite

Among specialty grocers, Adonis stood out.

"Nowadays all my shopping is done online and I shop at so many grocery stores, and I can say that the one I like the most is ADONIS," one reader wrote. "They have items you can't find anywhere else!"

Some are still mourning closed stores

Several commenters couldn't help but get nostalgic about grocery stores that no longer exist. Steinberg's, which closed in the 1990s, received three mentions in the comments.

"Steinberg's (of yesteryear) closely followed by Dominion!" one person wrote.

"Steinberg's in the 60's and Adonis today!!" another commented.

One reader simply said, "Steinberg's (RIP)."

The final tally

Based on the responses, here are the top 10 most frequently mentioned grocery stores:

  1. IGA
  2. Costco
  3. Super C
  4. Maxi
  5. Adonis
  6. Marché C&T
  7. T&T Supermarket
  8. Marché Jean-Talon
  9. PA (P&A)
  10. Metro

The bottom line? Most Quebecers don't stick to just one store. They mix and match based on what they need, hitting up specialty markets for certain items and big chains for everything else.

