This New Cîroc Honey Melon Vodka Can Level Up Your Cocktail Game For This Summer
Flavour your summer!
Summer's right around the corner, which means it's time to chill out, lay back, and enjoy some refreshing cocktails. Raise your hand if you're up for giving your summer drinks a little extra flair. CÎROC has just launched their new limited-edition flavour, CÎROC Honey Melon ($55) – a vodka like no other, made from the finest French grapes that will take your taste buds on a wild and fruity journey.
Whether you're hosting a pool party, BBQ, or just chilling with friends, CÎROC Honey Melon will be the star of the show. Mix it up with your favourite soda, splash in some fruit juices, or let your creativity run wild and create your own signature cocktails. The possibilities are endless!
This vodka is infused with a special mix of melon, honey, and natural flavours, creating a taste that's totally unique and oh-so-smooth. And let's not forget about its sleek emerald bottle, which combines classy vibes with a modern twist.
CÎROC Honey Lemon Fizz
Price: $55
Ingredients:
- 1.75 oz. CÎROC Honey Melon
- 2 oz. lemonade
- 1 oz Club soda
- Splash cranberry
- Glass: Highball
- Garnish: Mint/Lemon wheel
Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with mint & a lemon wheel.
CÎROC Elevated French 75
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. CÎROC Honey Melon
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .75 oz Simple syrup
- Top off with Champagne
- Glass: Flute
- Garnish: Peychaud bitters
Method: Add all ingredients except the champagne into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a flute glass, add the Champagne and garnish.
It's time to let your taste buds embark on a journey of exquisite delight. You can try this new CÎROC vodka, get creative, and let the melon madness begin.
Find it at your local liquor store until quantities last.
Please enjoy CÎROC responsibly, must be 19 years of age or older.