An ex-Tim Hortons employee revealed a bunch of menu secrets that might change how you order
Ever wondered what's really in your Iced Capp?
If you've ever wondered what's actually going on behind the Tim Hortons counter, a Reddit thread from earlier this month offered a rare glimpse.
Someone claiming to have worked at Tims for over 20 years opened up the floor for questions, and the responses got pretty candid before the original post was taken down just a few days later.
An ex-Tims employee took a range of questions from customers.r/TimHortons
It's worth noting that the Reddit user's identity hasn't been verified, and the original post has since been deleted. However, all of the comments and replies are still up — and some of what was shared is hard to unread.
Here's what stood out.
What's inside an Iced Capp
Many commenters were curious about what exactly is inside the chain's signature drink, and a few admitted to trying (and failing) to make their own versions of the beverage at home.
When asked about the quality of the Iced Capp, the former employee didn't sugarcoat it. "It's syrup and sugar water. It's no more or less healthy or quality than an Icee."
They added that after 20 years, the only thing they drink is regular coffee — and only because of what they called "a crippling addiction."
Your coffee might not be as fresh after 1 p.m.
Tim Hortons is supposed to brew fresh coffee every 20 minutes, but according to the alleged ex-employee, that standard isn't always followed.
"5 a.m. to 1 p.m.? Most stores, yes. After that? I'm gonna say it's about 50/50, depending on how dedicated to standards the staff is."
The good news: you can request coffee from the freshest pot, and if you make a fuss about it once or twice, staff will usually make sure you get it just to avoid the hassle.
Yes, the coffee recipe has actually changed
Multiple commenters asked whether Tim Hortons coffee tastes different from how it used to.
The answer, according to the supposed former employee: yes.
"They definitely did change it," they confirmed. They also threw out a rumour that has been floating around for years: "McDonald's has the old blend, or so the rumours go."
Being nice to staff could get you perks
One commenter admitted they had been getting free size upgrades from a friendly employee and wondered how management tracks that kind of thing.
The answer: they mostly don't.
"Unless they are giving you a whole bunch of free stuff, it's likely they are doing it because you are a regular and nice to them. You'd be surprised what that is worth to someone who is three hours into their shift."
There are ordering tricks that can save you money
The user shared a few hacks that regular Tim Hortons customers might not know about.
Instead of ordering a bagel with lettuce, tomato and bacon, try ordering a "BLT but sub the bun for a bagel."
For flavoured lattes, order a large vanilla latte rather than a large latte with a pump of vanilla.
And if you're a regular without the app, get the app. Points add up faster than you'd think, and the deals are worth it.
Ham was cut because of waste
For anyone who's noticed ham quietly disappearing from the menu, there's apparently a simple answer. "Ham was discontinued across the board. It's expensive and not very popular. A lot ended up being wasted."
Don't order a Take 12 at the drive-thru
The Reddit user was firm on this one. If you're picking up a Take 12, the large box of coffee meant to serve a crowd, do not order it at the drive-thru.
Call ahead 15 to 20 minutes instead, especially during peak hours. "Any big orders. Please do this," they said.
Peak Tim Hortons was a long time ago
When asked about the best era of the chain, the user pointed to a specific time period. "Probably late 90s to mid 2000s. The company truly cared about and invested in its employees," they said.
That sentiment came up more than once throughout the thread, with several other commenters who claimed to have worked at Tim Hortons echoing the same feeling.
Why they finally walked away after 20 years
Perhaps the most telling part of the thread was the former employee's explanation for leaving.
According to the original poster, a new franchisee took over their store, slashed pay and hours, and eliminated free coffee and donuts in favour of a 25% discount. Their hours were also allegedly cut from 44 a week to 14.
"Ultimately? Because it feels very much like Tim Hortons views its employees as not invested assets but as disposable tools that can easily be taken advantage of," they wrote.
They did confirm, for what it's worth, that they have a new job lined up.
MTL Blog has not been able to independently confirm the identity or employment history of the Reddit user. Their claims have not been independently verified and are the views of the user and not Narcity Media Group.