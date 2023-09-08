How Much Should You Really Tip Service Workers? An Etiquette Expert Says It’s Not 18%
It's also not 0%, so keep your wallet open.
For regular, everyday practice, there is plenty of drama and debate around the proper ways to tip your servers. When you're sitting at the table, pay terminal in hand, it can be daunting to quickly determine how much to tip, without being rude or overstretching your wallet.
But you definitely do have to leave a tip, so there must be some kind of advice to follow, especially as inflation leads people to cut costs where possible. Is tipping something you can skimp on, or must you splurge selflessly so your servers can survive?
How much should you tip servers, at a minimum?
Our friends over at Narcity spoke with etiquette expert, seminar host and keynote presenter Lydia Ramsey, who said a generous minimum of 18% doesn't have to be the norm. "You should be allowed to tip according to how much you want to tip and how much you can," Ramsey told Narcity, emphasizing that 15% is still the minimum acceptable tip, no matter the economic pressure.
The important thing is that you tip in the first place, Ramsey says. "Servers have a hard job, and we know that many of them just operate off of their tips."
How much should you tip for good service?
Cost of living increases affect all of us, servers and customers alike. Still, Ramsey added, "There has to be some sort of ceiling or some sort of limit" to tipping expectations despite the economic situations we all find ourselves in.
Ramsey advises that customers go up to 20% for particularly good service, but she doesn't think you should feel bad for shooting lower.
"If you're feeling extremely generous, you can bump it up some," she told Narcity, "but I don't think people need to feel like they're being stingy if they stick to the 15% rule, especially if you're going out a lot or if you're on the road [...] and have to really watch those expenses."
What if you're not sure about tipping a full 20%?
She also suggested an uncommon strategy for making sure your tip fits your budget and the service you received: entering a custom amount.
"I don't think there's anything wrong with going with the 'custom tip' or 'other' option so that you can give what works for you," Ramsey told Narcity.
So next time you're stuck in that moment of confusion, remember that you are in full control of your tip, and as long as you leave one (preferably 15% or above), you're on the right track.
Has the pandemic changed who you should tip?
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau says that COVID-19 has affected which workers should receive a higher tip. Delivery workers of all kinds "are putting themselves and their health at risk to serve us and allow us to have our deliveries, our services and our purchases," she argues. "Plus, there is every safeguard that has been added to the pre-pandemic service to keep us healthy: disinfecting, protecting deliveries from the weather, wearing face covers and gloves, washing hands more frequently, etc."
So anyone who delivers you anything or serves you deserves a tip, now more than ever.
How much should you tip grocery delivery people?
Comeau says that "tipping is typically added for your shopper and for the delivery person," adding that you can change your tip for up to three days after the service was provided in some cases. Depending on how many additional COVID-19-related precautions you're expecting them to take, consider tipping a bit extra.
How much should you tip your food delivery person?
According to Comeau, the appropriate tip for food delivery is lower than the average tip for a server or waitstaff. "The usual amount varies from 10% to 25%, depending on the amount of the bill," she explains. If the service is premium, consider adding an extra "5% or more." The minimum flat payment, she adds, "should be $5."
Should you tip at counter take-out?
Typically, you shouldn't need to tip at counter take-out since no additional service is being rendered, "except when there are extra 'niceties,' like the addition of plates, cutlery or extra condiments." But in the complex and challenging mid-COVID economy, Comeau argues that you should consider a relatively low tip for these transactions.
"The recommended amount now is closer to in-house dining, at 15%," Comeau explains. "On top of the considerations above with counter take-out, we should consider the Dine #Local movement to show our support for the restaurateurs that we appreciate and that make our neighbourhood a great place to live."
How much should you tip your Uber?
Here, Comeau again recommends a lower-than-average tipping amount, at least when compared to in-restaurant dining service. "The usual amount begins at 10% and then considers the handling of luggage, music choices, etc," Comeau explains. "Depending on the amount of the ride, a 15% increase is appropriate. Here too, the minimum flat payment should be $5."
Some might argue that the flat payment of $5 is too high for shorter Uber trips where the fare might be as low as under $10. Comeau doesn't advise for this circumstance directly, but you can simply go for a 10-15% tip and trust that it won't be seen as rude in the current economic climate.
What should you do if you can't afford to tip?
If you can't afford to tip, Comeau says, you can show your appreciation using more creative solutions. "Compliment the service provider by detailing what you are grateful for," or have your children decorate your door with a thank-you sign.
"Send an email, call the business or post on social media a compliment on the employees’ service. These gestures may even contribute to getting that employee a wage increase," Comeau suggests.
Leaving a kind review, especially with a worker's name mentioned, is a great way to support the business and that service worker without paying a premium, if that's something you financially struggle with. This holds true at restaurants, too — if you receive excellent service but you can't tip more than 15%, consider complimenting the server to their manager or leaving a kind review as well. A little can go a long way.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
