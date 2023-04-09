A TikToker Got Real About Tipping In Montreal & The Comments Totally Sided With Her (VIDEO)
"Tip for what?!"
Tipping habits have been stirring up controversy lately as the option to tip has popped up across the counters everywhere and one TikToker from Montreal has some questions.
Nimz, who goes by @iamshnims on TikTok and has garnered over 110,000 followers, took to the social media platform to share a tipping story that rubbed her the wrong way at a DIY café in Montreal.
"Can someone explain to me what's the story with tipping? Has something changed and I'm not up to date? Because I thought you get a tip when you provide a service and a good service at that," Nimz said at the beginning of the TikTok.
She went on to share that the coffee shop she went to gives you an empty cup and you make it yourself, so when she skipped the tip option, she was confused over the "look" she was given by the cashier.
@iamshnims
🤔🤔🤔 #mtl #quebec #fyp #pourboire
"Listen to this, I went to a coffee shop, which I won't name, not to give bad publicity, anyways, I have already gone to this coffee shop, I am familiar with the concept,' NImz continued. "The concept is, if you order a coffee, they give you an empty coffee, you choose your coffee, you put your own coffee, you put your own milk, your own sugar, you put on your own cap, you mix it, you do all the steps yourself."
Nimz went on to say that she didn't order any food or any pastries — just the one coffee, which came up to $3.50.
"There was a top option and I pressed skip and the cashier gave me this look and when I say it was a look, I was confused…that 50-cent tip? You didn't earn. You didn't even say hello to me. I made the coffee myself. Tip? Tip for what? He really looked at me with a look of disgust," she said.
The comments sided with Nimz, with many agreeing that tipping culture has gotten out of hand. "It's now mandatory, good or bad service," one comment wrote.
"I lost it when I saw the option to tip at a dépanneur," another wrote. "And then the options are like 18% 20% where's the 15%??????"
"I agree with you 100%," another TikTok user commented. "The world has lost it with leaving tips!"
The TikTok got nearly 200,000 views and has been liked over 16,000 times with nearly 800 comments, many of which stand with what Nimz has to say.
Do you agree?