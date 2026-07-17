Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a major interior renovation — and a Céline Dion show?
The government has chosen not to disclose the cost of the renovations yet.
Five decades ago, Montreal built its Olympic Stadium. It was supposed to define the city's place on the world stage. What followed was one of the most expensive and chaotic construction sagas in Canadian history. From cost overruns to a roof that took eleven years to complete, to concrete slabs falling onto the field, and a debt that took thirty years to pay off, Montrealers nicknamed it "the Big Owe," and it stuck.
So when Quebec announced it would spend $870 million on a new roof back in February 2024, the public reaction was less than enthusiastic. An online petition racked up thousands of signatures in days, with critics arguing the money would be better spent on healthcare, housing and other pressing needs.
In a survey we ran last year asking Montrealers to name the city's ugliest landmark, the Big O finished first by a wide margin.
Now, two and a half years after that roof announcement, the Quebec government has taken another significant step. According to a Wednesday report by La Presse, the province has given the green light to a full interior renovation of Olympic Stadium, with work expected to be completed by 2028 (the same year the venue is set to reopen).
The project, approved by the Conseil des ministres, will be carried out in three phases. The lower bowl seating will be reconfigured into a rectangular layout to better accommodate football and soccer, with seats brought roughly 30 metres closer to the field on each side. A new premium tier of suites, terraces and open spaces will be added to generate revenue. Washrooms and food concessions will also be updated.
As per the report, the government has chosen not to disclose the cost of the renovations yet.
The renovations are a precondition for the stadium's long-term future as a legitimate sports and entertainment venue. CF Montréal reportedly signalled to the Christine Fréchette government earlier this year that the interior upgrades were a non-negotiable requirement for the MLS club to consider moving in.
The Alouettes are in a similar position. No leases have been signed yet, but La Presse reports that discussions with both clubs have progressed while the government's decision was pending.
On the entertainment side, the Parc Olympique already has options in place for four major events in 2028, each targeting crowds of 50,000 or more. According to La Presse, there are also preliminary discussions underway with the team behind Céline Dion about a potential opening concert. Dion, who has largely stayed off the stage in recent years due to her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, performed a memorable set at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in 2024 and has dates scheduled in Paris this fall. She performed at Olympic Stadium once before, in 1984, during Pope John Paul II's visit to Montreal.
Whether the renovations will be enough to finally turn the Big O's fortunes around remains to be seen. But for the first time in a long time, the pieces appear to be moving in the right direction.