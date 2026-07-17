  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

Canadian travellers will soon need to pay for a special pass just to enter Europe

Travellers under 18 or over 70 won't have to pay the fee.

Spices sold at Dollarama stores were just recalled and eating them could make you sick

Check your cupboards.

The US is close to making daylight saving time permanent — but will Canada follow?

Some provinces have already made the switch.

7 popular summer destinations just got new travel warnings from the Canadian government

Your summer plans could be affected.

Dunkin' is scouting different Quebec cities for new locations

Montreal isn't the only city in the province getting in on the chain.

Quebec has 5 of Canada's 10 best hotels for 2026, but a BC spot reigned supreme

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal is the Montreal's highest finisher, landing in fourth place.

Rent prices have fallen across Canada, but not in Montreal — Here's why

Rents in Vancouver and Toronto went down last year.

The CRA is sitting on over $1.8 billion in uncashed cheques and some of it might be yours

Forgot to cash a cheque?

Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch and there's a tornado risk today

You might want to cancel those outdoor plans.