This charming Montreal restaurant is like dining at a hidden bistro in Paris
It's like a trip to France, minus the cost (and jet lag). 🇫🇷
You don't have to book a flight to France to experience the charm of a classic Parisian bistro. Instead, you can visit an iconic Montreal restaurant that delivers classic French fare in a beautiful setting, and feels like a little trip to Paris — without any fuss.
Located on Montreal's bustling Saint-Denis Street, Restaurant L'Express has been transporting diners to the streets of Paris for decades with its timeless decor, impeccable French cuisine and old-world atmosphere.
Originally opened in 1980 as a dining spot for the local theatre community, the restaurant is today known as a local hot spot for night owls, thanks to its late last call for food.
With more than four decades of service under its belt, you would expect that the restaurant has received its share of accolades -- and it has. L'Express is featured in the 2026 Canada Michelin Guide, and was also named one of Canada's Best Restaurants for 2026.
The iconic Montreal institution feels like dining at a cozy neighbourhood bistro in France.
Step inside and you'll find black-and-white tile floors, a zinc bar, burgundy seating and mirrored walls with warm light and crisp white tablecloths, all beneath a glass roof.
Everything, from the table settings to menus, evokes the vibe of a charming Parisian bistro. Grab a seat at the bar and order a glass of wine, and it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada.
The menu celebrates timeless French cuisine. Here, you'll find an updated repertoire of French bistro classics, along with a selection of daily specials.
Start with classics like celery remoulade, beef carpaccio, or chicken liver pâte, served with pistachios, before moving onto one of the restaurant's hearty mains.
Main courses include French staples like croque-monsieur, steak tartare and confit duck leg, along with delicacies like roasted quail with wild rice and black pudding with apples.
Daily specials include scallop ceviche, stracciatella with confit tomatoes, and trout amandine.
Diners praise the bone marrow, served with French sea salt, and the hanger steak with shallot butter and fries, as must-try dishes.
Seafood lovers will also find plenty to enjoy, like the smoked herring (from the Îles de la Madeleine), the grilled salmon with lentils and spinach, or the grilled octopus in romesco sauce, while pasta, salads and lighter options ensure there's something for almost every appetite.
And it almost goes without saying that no French meal would be complete without dessert, so make sure to take a look at the dessert menu before you leave.
Diners can end their evening with French classics like crème brûlée, a lemon tart, homemade truffle, or a rum baba, a dessert comprised of a small yeast cake saturated in syrup made with alcohol.
The Michelin Guide also calls the maple syrup-laced profiteroles and the île flottante drizzled with caramel "to die for."
The restaurant's extensive wine list is another major draw, offering an impressive selection of French wines alongside bottles from around the world.
In fact, L'Express has been praised as having "one of the greatest classical wine cellars" in the city, with some 11,000 bottles, including hard-to-get varieties. So whether you're a self-proclaimed connoisseur, or just appreciate a dry red, you'll likely find something to enjoy.
In a city renowned for its incredible food scene, L'Express continues to stand out by offering something rare -- a restaurant that never goes out of style.
If you're dreaming of wandering through Paris and dining on classic French cuisine, this charming Montreal restaurant delivers plenty of European flair, much closer to home.
Restaurant L'Express
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French brasserie
Address: 3927 Saint-Denis St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're planning a romantic date night, looking for the perfect wine, or just want to have a delicious meal, this beloved Montreal institution delivers all the vibes of a cozy bistro in France, no passport required.