Vaudreuil-Dorion Issued A Boil Water Advisory For Dozens Of Streets
A "major" water main break has been contained, but the city said the advisory could last a few days.
Attention off-Islanders! Vaudreuil-Dorion issued a boil water advisory on March 7.
Dozens of streets in the Vaudreuil area are affected by what the city called "a major water main break." Residents are being asked to "limit their consumption of drinking water as much as possible."
Though the city said later Monday morning that the break had been "contained" and the drinking water supply was "no longer being affected," it said the boil water advisory would last until "at least" Thursday morning.
Due to a major water main break, the City is asking residents to \ud835\uddf9\ud835\uddf6\ud835\uddfa\ud835\uddf6\ud835\ude01 \ud835\ude01\ud835\uddf5\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddf6\ud835\uddff \ud835\uddf0\ud835\uddfc\ud835\uddfb\ud835\ude00\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddfa\ud835\uddfd\ud835\ude01\ud835\uddf6\ud835\uddfc\ud835\uddfb \ud835\uddfc\ud835\uddf3 \ud835\uddf1\ud835\uddff\ud835\uddf6\ud835\uddfb\ud835\uddf8\ud835\uddf6\ud835\uddfb\ud835\uddf4 \ud835\ude04\ud835\uddee\ud835\ude01\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddff. A boil water advisory is currently in effect for affected residences. http://ow.ly/Ywo850Ibxxu\u00a0pic.twitter.com/eLk80dXKqB— ville_vd (@ville_vd) 1646654051
The advisory asks residents to boil water for at least one minute to ensure its potability.
Affected streets include parts of boulevard Cité-des-Jeunes, boulevard Harwood and boulevard de la Gare. The full list of affected roads has been posted here.