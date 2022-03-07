Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Vaudreuil-Dorion Issued A Boil Water Advisory For Dozens Of Streets

A "major" water main break has been contained, but the city said the advisory could last a few days.

Tap with running water.
Africa Rising Agency | Dreamstime

Attention off-Islanders! Vaudreuil-Dorion issued a boil water advisory on March 7.

Dozens of streets in the Vaudreuil area are affected by what the city called "a major water main break." Residents are being asked to "limit their consumption of drinking water as much as possible."

Though the city said later Monday morning that the break had been "contained" and the drinking water supply was "no longer being affected," it said the boil water advisory would last until "at least" Thursday morning.

The advisory asks residents to boil water for at least one minute to ensure its potability.

Affected streets include parts of boulevard Cité-des-Jeunes, boulevard Harwood and boulevard de la Gare. The full list of affected roads has been posted here.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...