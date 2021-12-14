News
A 72-Year-Old Woman Died After Getting Hit By A Train On The South Shore
Police say the collision was an accident.
15h
14h
A tragic accident on the South Shore has left a woman dead, the Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) announced Tuesday morning.
On Monday night, the 72-year-old pedestrian was hit by a train at what CTV has identified as a crossing in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville. The woman was declared dead on the scene.
The SPAL says the train collision was "accidental." Police didn't explain what led to the accident or why the woman decided to cross the train tracks.
According to the SPAL, the scene was cleared as of 11:30 p.m. on Monday and "all traffic lanes are open to circulation" as of Tuesday morning.
