A Canadian Lake Was Just Named Among The Top Clear-Water Spots In The World
Canada's beauty strikes again!
A Canadian lake has received global recognition as one of the most awe-inspiring clear-water spots in the world. Nestled serenely within the breathtaking landscape of Banff National Park, Peyto Lake just secured a spot among the world's most stunning bodies of water and rightfully so.
Located in Alberta, Canada, Peyto Lake is a Canadian wonder and Travel + Leisure agrees, so much so that the magazine included it in its recent list of the 13 Places Where You Can See The Clearest Water In The World.
"These lakes, seas, beaches, and bays range in tone from deep navy to light turquoise. Regardless of whether you prefer to take a dip or are content to enjoy the blue views from the side, these are some of the best places in the world where you can reconnect with the magnificence of nature," the travel magazine wrote.
Peyto Lake was recognized for its "brilliant blue hue" and "icy meltwater", which offer stunning views in both the summer and winter time. However, the warmer months are when you'll want to really feast your eyes on the lake's crystal-like appearance.
Travel + Leisure recommends the Bow Summit near Lake Louise for the best view of Peyto Lake, which is where most photographs of the remarkable lake are taken. Visitors can also hike down to Peyto Lake. And while those views will be totally worth it, you might be a little sore afterward. Luckily, Banff's natural hot springs aren't too far away!
Wondering which other spots made the cut? Here's the complete list of the top clear-water spots across the globe:
- Egremnoi, Greece
- Crater Lake, Oregon, United States
- Blue Lagoon, Portland, Jamaica
- Devil's Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
- Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
- Ambergris Caye, Belize
- Five-Flower Lake, Jiuzhaigou National Park, China
- Swaraj Dweep, India
- Islas de Rosario, Colombia
- Peyto Lake, Alberta, Canada
- The Maldives
- Palawan, The Philippines
- To Sua Ocean Trench, Samoa