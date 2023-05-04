The Canadian Passport Ranked As One Of The Most Beautiful In The World
Thanks to this one special feature! 🇨🇦
Canada is known for its stunning landscapes and gorgeous landmarks, but our geography isn't the only thing that's being recognized for its beauty. In a recent ranking published by Condé Nast Traveller, the Canadian passport was named one of the most beautiful in the world.
"Passports are powerful documents, no doubt. But look beyond their utility, and you will find tiny, beautiful secrets you never knew existed. Designers across countries have taken passports from boring old legal documents to innovative, exciting pieces of art that represent the best of a destination," the travel magazine wrote.
CN Traveller took into consideration the designs, colours, and security features of passports from around the globe in order to compile its top 10 and Canada's just so happens to be one of the most remarkable — and it's all thanks to one special feature.
While the Royal Coat of Arms of Canada embossed on the front gives it a regal look, it's the holographic images visible under a UV light that really set the Canadian passport apart from the competition.
"Open it up and place it under a UV light, and you can spot several of Canada’s national treasures in bright neon, from their signature maple leaves to fireworks over Ottawa and the iconic Niagara Falls," CN Traveller said. Not to mention, these holographic images are also used to protect Canadians against fraud — as they're extremely difficult to replicate.
Wondering which other passports made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 ranking of the most beautiful passports in the world:
- Norway
- Finland
- New Zealand
- United Kingdom
- Canada
- Belgium
- Australia
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- Japan
