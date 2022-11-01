A Dawson College Student Was Accused Of Wearing A Nazi Uniform & There's A Video Online
The student claims the uniform was from a different era of German history.
Montreal's Dawson College has launched an investigation after a student was accused of wearing a Nazi uniform at the school on Halloween.
A video originally posted to Instagram shows the student marching through a common area wearing what appears to be a military uniform and gas mask. The details of the costume are not visible in the video, but several commenters interpreted the costume and strut as Nazi symbolism.
The video was reshared on Twitter by the account StopAntisemitism.
\u201cTruly sickening to see a student dressed in what appears to be a Nazi SS guard uniform adorning a gas mask and performing a Heil Hitler salute march in the middle of Dawson College in Montreal, Canada earlier today\u201d— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemitism) 1667256076
In a statement, Dawson said a staff member intervened shortly after the end of the video to question the student and order them to remove the mask. The student claimed the uniform represented the post-World War II East German military.
"The College deeply regrets that this incident occurred and that a staff or bystander intervention did not occur fast enough to prevent it," the statement reads. "Dawson recognizes the actions of this student threatened many students’ fundamental sense of safety. Dawson College also strongly condemns antisemitism and discrimination in any form."
An investigation, which Dawson says will include an interview with the student, is ongoing. The school vowed to take "appropriate action" pending its results. It also said it would meet with Jewish students, staff and community members to "advance a respectful environment and repair the harm done by this incident."
Dawson further committed to issuing a Halloween costume guideline next year.
"Dawson has a deep and longstanding dedication to nonviolence and the College remains committed to fostering education for justice and peace, and creating a safe, shared and respectful space for all students and employees," the statement concludes.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.