Quebec Shelved Dawson College's Expansion In Favour Of Projects In Francophone Schools

"It's better to expand French colleges before adding capacity to Dawson." – Legault

Editorial Fellow
Meunierd | Dreamstime.com

Dawson College's long-awaited expansion project has been shelved. In a statement, college Director General Diane Gauvin said Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann delivered the news on January 28 along with an explanation that funding for the expansion of colleges will prioritize francophone schools.

"[She] informed the college that its infrastructure project would not go forward," Gauvin said. "The government has chosen to prioritize, in her words, 'francophone' students. She urged Dawson to explore other options, such as leasing."

Premier François Legault echoed McCann's statement at a press conference on February 1. "It's better to expand French colleges before adding capacity to Dawson," he said, pointing out that Dawson's student body is only 50% anglophone.

"Right now there's a limited capacity to build new [infrastructure]," the premier continued. "We have many projects in other colleges."

In her release, Gauvin stated that while Dawson is an anglophone college, it has a multicultural student body.

"Dawson has existed for more than 50 years, educating Québécois of every background. Our more than 50,000 graduates are present in every sector of Québec society, making important contributions to the health, art, science, engineering, political and business sectors."

The Dawson College expansion has been in the works for several years, since the Liberal party was in power in Quebec. The director-general added that "several groups within Dawson and external experts have worked diligently for more than seven years to develop a project to acquire, build and repurpose space to accommodate the health programs and other units to alleviate the pressure on occupancy in the main building."

Dawson is currently lacking approximately 11,200 square meters, "or the equivalent of more than 10 typical office floors," she said.

Legault Cancelled The Quebec Unvaccinated Tax Saying It Created Too Much Division

He called on Quebecers to reunite against COVID-19.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The Quebec government will not go forward with its plan to tax unvaccinated citizens, according to Premier François Legault. In a press conference on February 1, he said though the Minister of Finance was ready to present a bill to the National Assembly, the government has chosen to scrap it on the grounds that it had become a highly divisive issue.

"I understand that this divides Quebecers and right now, we need to build bridges to listen to each other," Legault said. "Quebecers must remain united."

Quebec Gyms & Spas Are Officially Reopening On Valentine's Day

The announcement you've been waiting for.

Mnogosmyslov Aleksey | Dreamstime

After more than a month of closure, Quebec gyms and spas will officially be able to open their doors to customers as of February* 14. Premier François Legault made the announcement in a press conference on February 1.

Gyms and spas will have to stick to a 50% capacity limit.

The Quebec Unvaxxed Tax Has Been Axed, According To A Report

It looks like unvaccinated Quebecers may not have to pay a "significant fee" finally.

Émilie Nadeau via @christian.dube.sante | Instagram

Remember the "fee" unvaccinated Quebecers were told they would have to pay earlier this year if they didn't go get their first dose? According to a report by La Presse, after all the stress that followed that announcement, the provincial government is scrapping the idea of the Quebec unvaxxed tax.

This news is expected to be announced during a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, along with other much-anticipated news like the reported reopening of Quebec gyms this month.

Quebec Gyms Will Reportedly Be Allowed To Reopen Soon

The moment we've been waiting for! 🤞

Artemiy Sobov | Dreamstime

Forget celebrating Valentine's day on February 14 in Quebec this year. According to various reports, Quebec gyms are going to be allowed reopen on this day, so many people in the province will likely be celebrating that instead.

This news was first reported by the Journal de Montréal on Tuesday morning, then by Radio-Canada.

