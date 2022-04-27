A Giant Treetop Trail Is Opening In Quebec This Summer — Here's What It'll Look Like
It will have a 40-metre tower.
A new trail through the forest canopy of the Laurentians is planned to open north of Montreal in the summer of 2022. First announced in April 2021, the Treetop Walk Laurentides will include a 1,250-metre elevated wooden path that culminates in a 40-metre winding tower with a 360-degree view of the mountain range surrounding the town of Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré.
Developers say it will be the first of its kind in North America, but as Narcity Québec has reported, construction firm EAK has already built several similar structures in Europe. They offer a glimpse of what's to come.
Treetop trails in Austria, Czechia, France, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia include features such as multi-storey slides, built-in trailside activities and nighttime illumination.
Elevated wooden trail leading to a spiral tower.Erlebnis Akademie AG
Slide in the middle of the spiral tower trail.Erlebnis Akademie AG
Trailside activity.Erlebnis Akademie AG
Illuminated wooden path through a forest.Erlebnis Akademie AG
The Laurentian trail will have a maximum gradient of 6%. On its website, EAK highlights its projects' accessibility.
Adult and child walking down an elevated wooden trail.Erlebnis Akademie AG
Person in a wheelchair on a wooden path.Erlebnis Akademie AG
It's unclear exactly what Quebec's Laurentian treetop trail will include, but in a 2021 press release, the MRC des Laurentides promised "educational stations and a few thrill-seeking modules for the more adventurous," in addition to a restaurant and store in a separate main building.
Organizers hope the site will "represent a unique excursion destination with a focus on the environment and nature in Canada."
Major construction allegedly began in the fall of 2021. The Treetop Walk Laurentides website says it's still aiming for an early summer grand opening.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.