A Treetop Trampoline Course Is Opening Near Montreal
Get a bird's eye view of Mont-Saint-Gregoire! 🌳
Courtesy of Upla.For once, it's okay to get suspended. About thirty minutes away from Montreal, at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire, the new Upla Adventure Park is introducing a treetop course with trampolines held more than 20 feet in the air. The aerial playground opens on June 4 with colorful passages connecting the 2,000 square metre site that lets you reconnect with nature.
The project by Abraska is the first of its kind to open in North America. It's just minutes away from their popular ropes course that lets visitors balance on hanging bridges before speeding down to the ground on a zipline.
You can enjoy a full day there, jumping on the Upla trampolines for a couple of hours in the morning, before ascending even higher among the trees in the afternoon to access the ropes course.
The new park will have seven different areas, including a series of trampolines connected by netted passages that let you safely jump through the forest, an impressive two-story trampoline, three slides, several tunnels, a tower overlooking the forest, a maze, and a suspension bridge.
A single ticket will get you two hours of playtime. The site is built to stay open in all temperatures, through either sun or rain, and even in winter.
Group reservations are available if your friends are looking for a weekend diversion outside of the city.
While the site won't open for another two months, Upla is already taking reservations. Reserved time slots are necessary to access the site.
Upla Adventure Park
Children run along a netted passage built between trees.
Courtesy of Upla.
When: from June 2022
Where: 45 Sous-Bois Road, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
Cost: $20 per adult