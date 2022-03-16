Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Study Revealed The Most Common Dream In Canada & Other Countries Around The World

Apparently Canadians may be lacking self-confidence, according to our dreams.

An unmade bed.

An unmade bed.

Sarah Brown | Unsplash

If there's one thing that just about everyone in the world does, it's dreaming. But, that doesn't mean we all dream of the same things.

So, Mornings.co.uk set out to discover the most common dream in every country. And turns out the most popular dream in Canada is of one's teeth falling out. Spooky...

Wondering how the people behind this study got all of their data?

They found out the main language spoken in every country then used Google Translate to discover the word for "dream" in each of the languages. "Then we used Ahrefs to find the dream with the most Google searches in every country and U.S. state. We used DreamMoods to research the meaning of each dream," Mornings wrote.

Turns out, globally, the most common dream is of snakes, to which Mornings explained that "The snake lends itself to symbolic interpretation, but, in the case of some snake-inhabited localities, sometimes a snake is just a snake."

The website's results show that dreams of snakes are said to be especially common across Eastern Europe and parts of Asia and Africa.

Maps of the continents indicating the most common dreams per country.Maps of the continents indicating the most common dreams per country.Mornings

As for dreams of your teeth falling out, the study stated that: "To dream about your teeth falling out might signify a lack of self-confidence or embarrassment about your shortcomings. If you acted calmly in your dream, that might point you towards how to make the best out of any situation."

Dreams of teeth falling out are not only the most popular in Canada, but also in other countries like the United States, Sweden, Norway, Spain, and Australia, among others.

Other common dreams around the world include those of pregnancy, marriage, and ex partners.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...