A Sunwing Class Action Settlement Means Past Travellers From Quebec Could Get A Discount
Sunwing allegedly misused the word "champagne."
If you were promised champagne on a Sunwing flight between 2014 and 2017, you could be entitled to a Sunwing discount. A Quebec court has approved a settlement in a class action lawsuit that alleged the airline advertised champagne to Quebec customers but only served sparkling wine.
The problem, plaintiffs argued, is that the designation "champagne" is protected, meaning it can only be applied to select products that meet specific standards of production. Sparkling wine, they said, is a lesser product. The plaintiffs therefore charged that Sunwing violated the Quebec Consumer Protection Act.
As part of the settlement, Sunwing does not admit wrongdoing, but has agreed to give members of the class a 7% discount on any Sunwing flight booking, including already-discounted flights or all-inclusive Sunwing Vacations packages. The discount will apply to an entire booking made through the Sunwing website, including up to five people who are not members of the class.
The class is defined as the following: "any consumer residing in Quebec who, between February 10, 2014, and April 30, 2017, purchased and/or obtained and/or travelled with Sunwing Vacations Inc. or Sunwing Airlines Inc. for a flight or vacation package presented, advertised or described using the term 'champagne.'"
Sunwing next has to set up a website where members of the class can claim their discount. It will also send them email notices and publicize the settlement on social media.
In a statement shared with MTL Blog, Jérémie John Martin of Champlain Avocats, which represented the class, encouraged members to regularly check the firm's website for updates. He called the settlement benefits "extraordinary."