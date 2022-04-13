A Suspected Car Surfing Episode Near Montreal Left 2 People In The Hospital
One was transported to the hospital "in an unstable condition with a serious injury."
Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, La Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers de la Montérégie (CETAM) responded to two calls regarding an incident on boulevard Melocheville in Beauharnois.
Although yet to be confirmed, the incident is believed to have involved possible car surfing, according to Alexandre Barbeau, Media Relations Officer for the CETAM.
The possible car surfing accident resulted in two young women needing to be treated by the paramedics.
Barbeau told MTL Blog that one patient, a woman in her twenties, "was transported in an unstable condition with a serious injury to a trauma centre in Montreal."
The other patient, who is said to be a minor, was brought to a nearby hospital for a "minor injury."
At the time of writing this article, there were no further updates available on the two patients' states.
For those wondering what car surfing is, it can take a few forms. The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) says it could be any of the following:
- "Riding on the roof, at the rear or on the side of a vehicle in motion.
- Riding in the box or cargo space of a truck or pick-up truck.
- Holding onto a moving vehicle.
- Riding on a skateboard, a sled, a snowboard, a bike, a couch—or any other object—pulled by a vehicle."
And according to the SAAQ's website, it's against the Highway Safety Code to engage in any such activities.
"No person may ride on the running board or on any outer part of a vehicle in motion, or ride in the box or dump body of a vehicle in motion, or tolerate such a practice […], hang on to, or be pulled or pushed by, a moving road vehicle, and no driver may tolerate such a practice."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
