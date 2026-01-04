This beautiful Quebec village is dotted with cute downtown shops and bakeries
It's the perfect wintry escape. ❄️
There's something special about visiting a Quebec small town in winter. The snow piles high, the atmosphere is quiet and calm, and everything becomes cozier.
If you're craving a post-holiday cozy escape, this beautiful Quebec village is home to softly lit cafes, frosty mountain views and the kind of slow, scenic days that feel like a mini-vacation in the middle of winter.
Tucked in the Laurentians just 45 minutes from Montreal, Saint-Sauveur is an idyllic resort town where visitors can enjoy countless activities.
Saint-Sauveur abounds with winter activities, offering everything from snow tubing and fat biking to snowshoeing and dog sledding.
If you're into skiing, the Laurentian Valley is known as a dream ski destination thanks to its six resorts, including the popular Mont-Saint-Sauveur.
The night skiing area of Mont Saint-Sauveur is the largest night skiing area in the world, with nearly all of its slopes illuminated. It boasts Quebec's largest snow park as well, and holds the most records for the longest skiing season in Canada.
For something a little more serene, check out the area's snowshoe and winter hiking trails. The Parc John-H. Molson network has beautiful woodland paths that wind through towering trees.
The park is also home to a gorgeous skating trail that allows you to glide through the forest. The nearly 2-kilometre icy trail is especially beautiful when blanketed in snow.
The park also has two skating rinks for hockey and free skating.
Saint-Sauveur is also well known for its quaint shops. Visit the village's main street, rue Principale, to find antique stores, boutiques, eclectic shops and stores selling handmade goods, treats and more.
After shopping, stop in at one of the many cafes in town to warm up with a hot drink.
You can head to delicious bakeries and cafes such as La P'tite Polonaise, Boulangerie Pagé, Pascal Le Boulanger, Café White Et Compagnie, or Brûlerie des Monts, a renowned master roaster in the Laurentians.
If you work up more of an appetite, there are also plenty of restaurants and bistros around town to choose from, serving up everything from gourmet dishes to comfort food staples.
Diner Saint-Sauveur, the village's favourite retro-punk diner, is a popular spot, having earned a loyal following among hipsters and foodies. And check out the diner's Supérette on the next street corner, a paradise for finding Quebec beer, cider, and wine.
After wandering around town and getting your fill of outdoor adventure, you can heat things up with a visit to one of Saint Sauveur's spas.
Visit the Strom Spa Saint Sauveur for its popular Nordic thermal cycle, traditional and specialized massages, treatments and cafe-restaurant. It's the perfect place to warm up in a sauna and get some R&R.
If you want to extend your visit, there are plenty of cute hotels in the area. Among them is the Manoir Saint Sauveur, an iconic property with two restaurants and an on-site spa.
With so many winter offerings, Saint Sauveur makes a great case for a wintry day trip or weekend getaway from Montreal.
If you’re looking for a beautiful village with charm, adventure and a downtown filled with the cutest shops and bakeries, this little corner of Quebec is the perfect cold-season escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.