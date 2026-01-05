Here are all of Quebec's stat holidays for 2026 if you need something to look forward to
Like everything, Quebec does holidays a little differently.
The new year is officially underway, and if you're already daydreaming about your next chance to unplug, we've mapped out every single Quebec statutory and federal holiday coming your way in 2026.
Like every year, Quebec's 2026 lineup includes a mix of holidays — some statutory, some federal.
Here's a quick refresher on the distinction: Statutory holidays are set by each province or territory and cover most private sector workers in that region, while federal holidays apply to federally regulated industries nationwide, such as federal government offices, banks, Canada Post and airlines.
While most provinces get about a dozen paid days off a year, the following five Canadian stat holidays are observed nationwide: New Year's Day, Good Friday (Easter Monday in Québec), Canada Day (moving day in Quebec), Labour Day, and Christmas Day.
With that in mind, here's a look at this year's layout.
Thursday, January 1 — New Year's Day
New Year's Day is both a federal and statutory holiday across Canada, including Quebec.
Since it fell on a Thursday this year, you could've taken Friday off to create a four-day weekend.
Friday, April 3 — Good Friday
Good Friday holds federal holiday status, and while it's a stat in every other province and territory, Quebec keeps things interesting by technically not designating it as one. That's because...
Monday, April 6 — Easter Monday
In Quebec, Easter Monday typically trumps Good Friday as the go-to day off. Employers can technically choose which one to observe as your stat, but Monday is the traditional pick.
This one also carries federal holiday status, meaning federal employees nationwide get both days off for an enviable four-day Easter weekend.
Monday, May 18 — National Patriots' Day
Quebec observes National Patriots' Day instead of Victoria Day, which is celebrated in the rest of Canada. It's both a provincial stat and a federal holiday, making it a guaranteed long weekend in May.
Wednesday, June 24 — Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is Quebec's national holiday — a statutory holiday and a federal holiday for Quebecers. It's the province's main cultural celebration of French Canadian heritage.
Wednesday, July 1 — Canada Day
Canada Day is both a stat and federal holiday in Quebec. It also happens to be moving day for many Quebecers, since July 1 is when most leases expire in the province.
Tuesday, September 1 — Labour Day
Labour Day is a federal and statutory holiday across Canada, including Quebec. It marks the end of summer and gives everyone a long weekend in early September.
Wednesday, September 30 — National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Also known as Orange Shirt Day, this is a federal holiday in Quebec that honours residential school survivors and their families. While some provinces recognize it as a statutory holiday, Quebec observes it at the federal level only.
Monday, October 12 — Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday in Quebec and a federal holiday across Canada. While it's widely celebrated in other provinces, it tends to be a quieter occasion in Quebec.
Wednesday, November 11 — Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day is a federal holiday in Quebec but not a statutory one. Federal industry workers get the day off, while most private sector employees work as usual. Many people still take time to honour veterans and reflect on their service.
Friday, December 25 — Christmas Day
Christmas Day is one of the five universal statutory holidays recognized across Canada. It's both a federal and statutory holiday nationwide.
Saturday, December 26 — Boxing Day
Boxing Day is officially a statutory holiday only in Ontario, but as a federal holiday, many Quebec workplaces give employees the day off as well.