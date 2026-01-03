These magical ice castles with glowing slides are a road trip from Montreal
You'll feel like you've wandered into a winter fairy tale. ❄️
Looking for a magical winter getaway near Montreal? If exploring ice caves and caverns, wandering through illuminated paths and finding thrills on a frozen slide sounds like your idea of fun, this unique winter attraction needs to be on your radar.
Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit an enchanting destination home to sparkling ice sculptures like something out of a winter fairy tale.
Set about 3 hours and 45 minutes from Montreal, just across the U.S. border, is Ice Castles New Hampshire, a wondrous frozen attraction where you can escape into a world of ice caves, frozen waterfalls, icy archways, caverns, slides, and more.
Located in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, Ice Castles is a popular winter attraction that takes place in five cities across the U.S. and Canada annually.
Each year, the attraction brings winter to life with beautiful ice structures, including icicle-adorned archways and frozen paths, all created by hand.
Surrounded by ice, you’ll feel like you’ve wandered straight into a winter wonderland — or stepped into Elsa's icy palace from Frozen.
In addition to admiring the ice, visitors can explore a range of wintry attractions and activities here. Take a ride down the Ice Chutes, a two-person slide in an ice cave, enjoy some classic snow tubing, or take a leisurely stroll through the trees along a quarter-mile illuminated walking path.
Visitors can also enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides along an illuminated trail through the woods, and meet whimsical winter performers like a Snow Queen and Winter Fairy.
A variety of treats will be available on site for those looking to warm up with a hot drink or enjoy a bite.
At the New Hampshire location, visit the Food Trailer for light bites like corn dogs, fries, soft pretzels and hot cocoa and cider. Or head to the Snack Shack for treats like cinnamon buns, chocolate chip cookies and candied nuts.
There will also be a Coffee Trailer with coffee, espresso drinks, teas, and baked goods.
This year, the Ice Castles will also have a Frozen Tap Ice Bar, where you can purchase warm and cold alcoholic drinks, like a Fireside Boozy Cocoa and Northern Lights Mule.
The experience typically opens in January, depending on weather conditions, with most locations remaining open through late February or early March.
While daytime provides a magical experience, at night, once the sun has set, LED lights illuminate Ice Castles from within for a unique, glowing visit. To experience both, it's recommended that visitors purchase a ticket with an arrival time just before sunset.
Tickets start at US$23.95 per person for off-peak hours, and can be purchased online.
Whether you're sliding down shimmering ice slides, exploring frozen archways or enjoying a cozy sleigh ride, this New England tradition is a spectacular reason to hit the road from Montreal this winter.
Ice Castles New Hampshire
Price: US$23.95+ per person
When: Starting January 23, 2026
Address: 24 Clark Farm Rd., North Woodstock, NH
