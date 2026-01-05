7 adorable small towns in Quebec you've probably never heard of but definitely should visit
Add these to your travel bucket list ASAP.
Quebec is home to plenty of stunning small towns and picturesque villages, but some of its most magical spots are the ones you barely hear about.
If you're looking for a peaceful escape with nature, gastronomy and culture, skip out on the usual vacation spots like Mont-Tremblant or Percé and visit one of these lesser-known destinations instead.
From tiny villages with European-inspired streets to charming riverside communities, Quebec’s most underrated gems are closer than you think.
Whether you're craving cozy cafes, wildlife viewing, or a scenic escape that feels worlds away, these lesser-known locales deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.
Here are seven adorable small towns in Quebec you may not have heard of, but will definitely want to visit.
Tadoussac
Why You Need To Go: Nestled at the mouth of the iconic Saguenay Fjord, Tadoussac is a haven for outdoor adventure enthusiasts and lovers of nature.
The village is known as one of the best places in the world for whale watching, with several types of whales visible from both the shore and the water, including minke whales, humpback whales, fin whales, belugas and even blue whales.
From Tadoussac, Croisières AML facilitates whale-watching cruises on both boat and zodiac, where you can get up close with these giants of the sea. Then, visit the Marine Mammal Interpretation Centre to learn more about the fascinating animals, scientific research and whale conservation.
For places to stay, the Hôtel Tadoussac is an icon of the region that has been operating for over 80 years. Located just a stone's throw from the sea, the hotel offers cozy rooms, regional cuisine, and opportunities for spotting whales just steps away.
The hotel is located in the heart of the village, which is also worth exploring. Duck into a cozy cafe or restaurant, or enjoy a poutine and beer at a local microbrasserie.
Bromont
Why You Need To Go: Bromont is a small town in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec that makes for the perfect getaway for outdoor enthusiasts.
The picturesque year-round mountain town is known for its skiing, mountain biking, and BMX riding, with the largest lit ski centre in North America also offering an obstacle course, waterpark and horseback riding.
Hikers can also find nearly 140 kilometres of picturesque, multi-use trails at Parc des Sommets, winding through conservation areas with rich biodiversity.
After some outdoor adventure, visit the Old Village of Bromont, a charming spot dating back to 1793. Here, you'll find restaurants, shops, shows and entertainment, antique stores, terraces, historic buildings and more.
Take a heritage trail walking tour of the village to see streets lined with historic Georgian buildings that will transport you to the past.
While you're here, don't forget to try some local products; visit one of Bromont's fromageries to sample local cheeses, or tuck into a microbrewery to try artisanal brews.
Orford
Why You Need To Go: Orford is a dreamy township in Quebec surrounded by lakes and mountains.
Located in the Eastern Townships, the village is right next to Parc national du Mont-Orford, a skier's paradise in the winter. In the summer, you'll find endless trails here that take you through rolling hills and majestic forests.
Hiking is the best way to discover the park, as well as get access to numerous viewpoints said to be among the most spectacular of the Eastern Townships region.
The charming town itself is home to a number of bistros, cafes, antique shops and more to explore. Add in a nearby vineyard and microbrewery, and Orford becomes the ultimate getaway spot.
Located a few minutes away from Parc national du Mont-Orford, visit the Manoir des Sables Spa for a bit of R&R. The spa offers massages, aesthetic treatments, and a Nordic hot-cold ritual surrounded by nature.
Saint-Sauveur
Why You Need To Go: Saint-Sauveur is a gorgeous ski town in the Laurentians region that offers fewer crowds than the often busy Mont-Tremblant.
The charming resort town offers tons of activities in all seasons, including quaint shopping on the town's main street, biking and hiking trails in the Laurentian Valley, and a diverse restaurant scene, whether you're seeking comfort or gourmet dishes.
There's also beautiful golfing sites and the P'tit Train du Nord, a linear park that serves as a trail and cycle path in the Laurentians.
For a place to stay, consider checking into the cozy Manoir Saint-Sauveur, a resort hotel in the town surrounded by breathtaking scenery.
In winter, be sure to also visit the Mont-Saint-Sauveur ski resort for Quebec’s largest snow park and the "longest skiing season in Canada."
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Sutton is a "true mountain village" in Quebec with endless activities for every season.
There are plenty of walking and hiking trails here, including at Mont Sutton, where you can hike to the top of the mountain and take a chairlift ride back while enjoying spectacular views.
For more nature experiences, there's also the Sutton Natural Environment Park, where you'll find multiple hikes of varying difficulties and camping opportunities.
Take a heritage tour of Sutton to learn about its history and architecture, and hear about the brothel keepers, First World War soldiers and founders of Sutton through stories told by storytellers. Routes include historic cemeteries, churches, and more.
In the charming town, you'll find a number of wineries and cider houses serving up local brews, as well as boutiques and unique shopping.
Don't miss out on Alpagas Sutton, an alpaca farm where you can get to know the adorable animals.
La Malbaie
Why You Need To Go: La Malbaie is a small town in the Charlevoix region with endless charm.
Known as the birthplace of resorts in Canada, the town is home to golf courses, bike paths, hiking trails, sea kayaking on the St. Lawrence, and delicious local gastronomy.
A popular spot here is the Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie, where you'll find glacial valleys, majestic waterfalls, and plenty of scenic hiking trails.
For food, book La Maison du Bootlegger, a former speakeasy dating back to 1860 that now operates as a steakhouse. Here, you'll be able to enjoy what's been called the best charcoal grills in Charlevoix, as well as enjoy guided tours and evening shows.
You can also enjoy the region of La Malbaie through the popular Flavour Trail (Route des Saveurs), an agritourism circuit that showcases local Charlevoix products and allows you to meet the producers, processors and chefs who take part in bringing them from farm to table.
The route includes everything from cheese factories and ice cream shops to livestock farms and cider houses, where you can sample local products and learn more about the ingredients the region is known for.
For some entertainment, don't skip a visit to the Hotel-Casino de Charlevoix, a lively spot where you can see live music and shows.
Lac Brome (Knowlton)
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque village in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec makes for the ideal holiday destination all year round.
Knowlton, which is actually one of seven villages that make up the town of Lac Brome, has been called one of Quebec's most beautiful villages, and is home to boutique shopping, antique dealers, quaint restaurants and cafes, country inns and charming B&Bs.
With its colonial-style buildings and gorgeous mountains, the village resembles a charming New England town, except here, the people speak French.
For outdoor activities, Lac-Brome offers a network of wooded trails with enchanting landscapes to explore, including forest and lakeside trails that are right in the heart of nature. There are multiple access points and signage for these trails in town.
One particularly pretty spot is the Coldbrook Path. This wooded trail connects the heart of the village to the Lac Brome Path. The trail follows a beautiful creek and leads to a pretty park perfect for a picnic.
Foodies will also want to take note of the region's many farms, vineyards and orchards, where you can get beer, honey, jams, and fresh produce.
Knowlton is also located along the region's Wine Route, and makes for a great place to savour some local wine.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.