Amazon Prime Video Is Shooting A New Series Based On Quebec's 'Great Maple Syrup Heist'
It will be an English-language show set in Quebec.
A new Amazon Prime video show will dramatize "the Great Canadian Maple Syrup heist," the 2011-2012 theft of CA$18 million of syrup from the Fédération des producteurs acéricoles du Québec (FPAQ). Amazon's so-called "dramedy" will be titled The Sticky.
It will be an English-language series set in Quebec with an absolutely ridiculous premise.
According to a press release, each 30-minute episode will "[revolve] around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who's had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country's identity — especially now that Canada's bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom."
So trucker convoy conservative politics meets Canadian clichés?
There's more: "with the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and Mike Byrne, an aging low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate — and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars' worth of maple syrup."
Among the producers are Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse Television and Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures.
"Canada has incredible stories to tell, and we have been fortunate enough to work with the best local producers, directors, writers, and actors to start to bring these stories to our Prime members in Canada," Christina Wayne, head of Originals, Canada, Amazon Studios said in the release.
"Our upcoming Canadian slate offers something for every Canadian entertainment fan — from comedies and dramas, to true crime films, documentaries, and animation."