Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its April Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
From Selling Sunset, Elite, to new episodes of Ozark! 🍿
Do you have any plans for next month? Well, now you do! Netflix Canada just dropped its list of new releases for April 2022, and there are some totally binge-worthy options to choose from.
Although Netflix prices went up, and there's talk about fees for sharing passwords, it doesn't seem as if any of us are really going anywhere — so may as well enjoy the newest TV shows and films the streaming platform has to offer.
If you're a fan of reality television, Selling Sunset season five will officially be dropping on April 22, where we will be introduced to a new realtor and loads of new drama surrounding the ladies of the Oppenheim Group.
Ozark's second part of its fourth season will also be released on April 29 — this way fans of the drama series will finally be able to find out what happens with Ruth following Javi's shocking actions.
Netflix will also be dropping a brand new dating series, titled The Ultimatum:Marry Or Move On, which is premiering on April 6. The show is giving us very much Love Is Blind meets Married At First Sight vibes, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Netflix Canada is also set to release a few new comedy specials featuring both Ronny Chieng and David Spade, and a few highly anticipated documentaries, including one focused on Marilyn Monroe, titled The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes and another on the A&F brand's history, White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch.
Luckily, there are loads more releases to choose from. Here's everything Netflix Canada will be dropping come this April.
Drama
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (April 29)
Elite: Season 5 (April 8)
Anatomy Of A Scandal (April 15)
Heartstopper (April 22)
Along For The Ride (April 22)
The In Between (April 8)
Better Call Saul: Season 5 April 4)
Angel Has Fallen (April 4)
Queen of The South: Season 5 (April 7)
Selena (April 17)
Comedy
Russian Doll: Season 2 (April 20)
Metal Lords (April 8)
Hard Cell (April 12)
Grace And Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes (April 29)
The Bubble (April 1)
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (April 5)
David Spade: Nothing Personal April 26)
Nonfiction
Selling Sunset: Season 5 (April 22)
Our Great National Parks (April 13)
Get Organized With The Home Edit: Season 2 (April 1)
The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (April 27)
The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (April 6)
Return To Space (April 7)
White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch (April 19)
Bullsh*t The Gameshow (April 27)
Family
Green Eggs And Ham: Season 2 (April 8)
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (April 1)
Battle Kitty (April 19)
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (April 28)
The Creature Cases (April 12)
And More
Choose Or Die (April 15)
Ultraman: Season 2 (14)
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (April 19)
Tiger & Bunny 2 (April 8)
Bubble (April 29)