Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Candle Sale With Loads Of Fall Scents To Choose From
You can never have too many candles!
Bath & Body Works Canada is having a sale on its three-wick candles with many scrumptious fall scents to choose from.
If you're a candle aficionado or simply want to up your Bath & Body Works candle game for the autumn season, then now is the perfect time to stock up. All three-wick candles are currently on sale for $13.95 with a purchase limit of 18 — so you can still get your hands on a hefty lot of candle goodness.
You can choose from scents including Sweater Weather & Sweet Cinnamon, Leaves, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Flannel, Old Fashioned Cider Donut, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Autumn Chai and Hometown Sugar Cookies,
If you aren't feelin' those fall vibes, then don't fret, you can totally opt for some classic scents too, including Mahogany Teakwood, Champagne Toast and Vanilla Bean, to name a few.
Since Bath & Body Works finally created an online store in Canada, you don't even have to go anywhere to score this sweet steal. Simply place your order online, add in the sale code SMELLFALL and you'll be on your merry way to candle heaven. Additionally, free shipping is offered on all orders of $50 or more.
The sale on three-wick candles is on up until this Sunday, September 11.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also having a sale on body care with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. You can also grab six hand soaps for $32 or four hand soaps for $24. Not too shabby, right?
Happy shopping!