Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
comments

This 'Festival Of Fall Colours' Near Montreal Has Chairlift Rides Through The Foliage

You can hop on the ski lift and watch the fall foliage from above.🍂

Staff Writer
Fall at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Ski lifts at Ski Mont Blanc

Fall at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Ski lifts at Ski Mont Blanc

Courtesy of Ski Mont Blanc

It's time to start planning some autumn adventures to make the most of Quebec's shortest but prettiest season. Only 90 minutes from Montreal, leaf-peeping day trippers can head to Ski Mont Blanc on Saturdays from September 24 to October 8 to attend the Festival of Fall Colours before the snow takes over the Laurentides.

As the leaves change colour, the ski resort staff is activating the ski lift a season early so visitors — for a fee — can observe the fall foliage from above.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to attend concerts and participate in a two-hour "yoga x hike" activity. It includes the walk up, a 45 minutes yoga session and the walk down with a certified yoga instructor from the region. The musical schedule will be announced on the Mont Blanc website in mid-September.

There will be an on-site food truck, a bazaar and bar stands, as well as activities for children, such as a labyrinth, inflatables, face painting and marshmallow roasting.

The festival of colours coincides with the start of the autumn presale for winter 2022-23 ski passes. You can also pop by the recruitment booth as Ski Mont Blanc have more than 30 positions to fill this winter — from cooks at the cafeteria to snowmakers.

The Festival Of Fall Colors At Ski Mont Blanc

Concert at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Fall at Ski Mont Blanc.

Concert at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Fall at Ski Mont Blanc.

Courtesy of Ski Mont Blanc

Cost: TBA

When: September 24, October 1 and October 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except yoga at 9 a.m.)

Where: 1006, route 117, Mont-Blanc

Website

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...