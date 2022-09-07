This 'Festival Of Fall Colours' Near Montreal Has Chairlift Rides Through The Foliage
You can hop on the ski lift and watch the fall foliage from above.🍂
It's time to start planning some autumn adventures to make the most of Quebec's shortest but prettiest season. Only 90 minutes from Montreal, leaf-peeping day trippers can head to Ski Mont Blanc on Saturdays from September 24 to October 8 to attend the Festival of Fall Colours before the snow takes over the Laurentides.
As the leaves change colour, the ski resort staff is activating the ski lift a season early so visitors — for a fee — can observe the fall foliage from above.
Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to attend concerts and participate in a two-hour "yoga x hike" activity. It includes the walk up, a 45 minutes yoga session and the walk down with a certified yoga instructor from the region. The musical schedule will be announced on the Mont Blanc website in mid-September.
There will be an on-site food truck, a bazaar and bar stands, as well as activities for children, such as a labyrinth, inflatables, face painting and marshmallow roasting.
The festival of colours coincides with the start of the autumn presale for winter 2022-23 ski passes. You can also pop by the recruitment booth as Ski Mont Blanc have more than 30 positions to fill this winter — from cooks at the cafeteria to snowmakers.
The Festival Of Fall Colors At Ski Mont Blanc
Concert at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Fall at Ski Mont Blanc.
Courtesy of Ski Mont Blanc
Cost: TBA
When: September 24, October 1 and October 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except yoga at 9 a.m.)
Where: 1006, route 117, Mont-Blanc