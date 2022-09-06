Flair Airlines Has Flights From Montreal To Vancouver For Only $89
A trip to the West Coast anyone? ✈️
What better way to witness the changing of the fall colours (and the Rockies) up close than with a trip to beautiful British Columbia? Flair Airlines currently has one-way flights from Montreal to Vancouver for as low as $89. Mhm, $89...
If you've been wanting to feast your eyes on some of Vancouver's natural and urban attractions, including Stanley Park, English Bay, Capilano and Granville Island, then now might be a perfect time. Although it might be a wee bit chilly to take a quick dip in the Pacific, it just might be worth it for the price you're paying.
Flair has an $89 flight from Montreal to Vancouver on October 19, 2022. This fare includes a one-way flight and a personal item weighing up to seven kilograms. If you need to bring a little more with you, then don't fret as you can add on a basic or big bundle that will allow you to bring an additional carry-on bag and one checkered baggage.
Return flights aren't expensive either. You can book your trip back home for only $95 on October 25 — giving you just enough time to fully take in all that Vancouver has to offer.
Flair is also offering up $89 flights throughout the month of November. You can book a flight to Van City for November 7, 11, 18, 25 and 28 to snag that low price.
If those dates don't work, then Flair has loads of other flights available ranging from $119 to $149. Still pretty sweet, right? So, if you want to soak in those West Coast vibes right as fall begins, then you may have just found the right time to do just that.
Safe travels!