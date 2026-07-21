These products sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls were just recalled in Canada

The household items pose safety risks.

Exterior of Winners store in Canada.
Exterior of Winners store in Canada.
Payphoto | Dreamstime
Contributor

Bargain shoppers at Winners, HomeSense, or Marshalls might want to double check what's in their cart, or already sitting at home. TJX Canada, the parent company behind all three banners, maintains its own recalls page, and two products just landed on it this month.

Neither issue is brand new. Health Canada have already flagged both, but TJX is only now listing them on its official recalls page.

Here's what's involved.

Thermos Stainless King food jars and Sportsman bottle

The first recall covers Thermos Stainless King Food Jars, model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023, along with the Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle, model SK3010, which was discontinued back in 2016.

A recalled thermos. hermos Stainless King 3000 and 3020 Food Jars and Thermos Sportsman 3010 Food & Beverage Bottle.Health Canada

The containers came in a range of colours and sizes, including 16 oz, 24 oz, and 40 oz versions, with the model number printed on the bottom.

The issue comes down to the stopper. It doesn't have a pressure relief valve built into the center, so if perishable food or drinks sit inside for too long, the stopper can eject with enough force to cause an impact injury or a laceration when the container is opened. As of June 24, 2026, the company had logged 10 incident reports and 3 injuries tied to the issue in Canada.

More than 1.2 million units were sold across the country between January 2009 and November 2021. If you've got one at home, Health Canada's advice is to stop using it right away and check the Canadian Thermos Products Inc. website for next steps.

BISSELL Steam Shot attachments

The second recall involves attachments for BISSELL's Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni steam cleaners, covering model numbers 4171B, 4171C, 4171D, 4171H, 4171J, and 4171X. The attachments can unexpectedly detach mid-use and release hot water or steam onto whoever's holding it, creating a burn risk.

BISSELL brand Steam Shot\u2122 OmniReach \u2122 and Steam Shot \u2122 Omni Steam Cleaners attachments. BISSELL brand Steam Shot™ OmniReach ™ and Steam Shot ™ Omni Steam Cleaners attachments.Health Canada

Health Canada notes one confirmed burn injury in Canada as of March 19, 2026. In the U.S., the same issue generated 205 reports, 160 of which involved burns.

Roughly 96,000 units were sold in Canada between October 2024 and March 2026. If you own one of the affected models, stop using the attachment and register at www.steamshot2026.com for free replacement parts. BISSELL can also be reached directly at 1-855-739-1702 or by email at RecallNA@bissell.com.

This story was inspired by the article "Rappels de Winners, HomeSense et Marshalls au Canada : voici les 2 produits concernés" which was originally published on Narcity.


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
recalls in canada winners canada news health canada
News
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Here are the most unsafe neighbourhoods in Montreal, according to locals

Do you feel safe in your hood?

Forbes ranked Canada's best employers for 2026 & these 11 Montreal companies made the cut

McGill cracked the top 10.

Canada Child Benefit payments just increased and here's how much more parents will get

For the 2026-2027 benefit year, families can now receive over $8K per child.

Here's the yearly salary you'd need to buy a house in these 25 Quebec cities

A few spots still let you buy a house on a salary under $60K.

Trump just hit Canada with new 50% tariffs in retaliation for liquor bans & supply management

The new tariffs apply to a wide range of items — and this time, there's no exemption for CUSMA-compliant goods.

I compared Maxi, IGA, and Super C to see which Quebec grocery chain is worth your money

The battle of the grocery haul. 🥊

Canada's highest-paying jobs for 2026 were revealed and the top gig might surprise you

The list features roles in medicine, tech, and business.