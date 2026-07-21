These products sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls were just recalled in Canada
The household items pose safety risks.
Bargain shoppers at Winners, HomeSense, or Marshalls might want to double check what's in their cart, or already sitting at home. TJX Canada, the parent company behind all three banners, maintains its own recalls page, and two products just landed on it this month.
Neither issue is brand new. Health Canada have already flagged both, but TJX is only now listing them on its official recalls page.
Here's what's involved.
Thermos Stainless King food jars and Sportsman bottle
The first recall covers Thermos Stainless King Food Jars, model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023, along with the Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle, model SK3010, which was discontinued back in 2016.
hermos Stainless King 3000 and 3020 Food Jars and Thermos Sportsman 3010 Food & Beverage Bottle.Health Canada
The containers came in a range of colours and sizes, including 16 oz, 24 oz, and 40 oz versions, with the model number printed on the bottom.
The issue comes down to the stopper. It doesn't have a pressure relief valve built into the center, so if perishable food or drinks sit inside for too long, the stopper can eject with enough force to cause an impact injury or a laceration when the container is opened. As of June 24, 2026, the company had logged 10 incident reports and 3 injuries tied to the issue in Canada.
More than 1.2 million units were sold across the country between January 2009 and November 2021. If you've got one at home, Health Canada's advice is to stop using it right away and check the Canadian Thermos Products Inc. website for next steps.
BISSELL Steam Shot attachments
The second recall involves attachments for BISSELL's Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni steam cleaners, covering model numbers 4171B, 4171C, 4171D, 4171H, 4171J, and 4171X. The attachments can unexpectedly detach mid-use and release hot water or steam onto whoever's holding it, creating a burn risk.
BISSELL brand Steam Shot™ OmniReach ™ and Steam Shot ™ Omni Steam Cleaners attachments.Health Canada
Health Canada notes one confirmed burn injury in Canada as of March 19, 2026. In the U.S., the same issue generated 205 reports, 160 of which involved burns.
Roughly 96,000 units were sold in Canada between October 2024 and March 2026. If you own one of the affected models, stop using the attachment and register at www.steamshot2026.com for free replacement parts. BISSELL can also be reached directly at 1-855-739-1702 or by email at RecallNA@bissell.com.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappels de Winners, HomeSense et Marshalls au Canada : voici les 2 produits concernés" which was originally published on Narcity.
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