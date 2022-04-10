Canada To Make Feminine Hygiene Products More Accessible — Here's What To Know
The Government of Canada is expected to create a feminine hygiene equity fund as announced in the most recent federal budget.
Canada's Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, unveiled the 2022 budget on Thursday; among the allocations the government has proposed is a plan for public health that provides $25 million over the course of two years to the department of Women and Gender Equality Canada for a pilot project.
This investment would provide for the establishment equity fund for Canadians who do not have access to feminine hygiene products. In other words, the government aims to make tampons and sanitary pads more easily available to those in need across the country.
Ce budget porte sur la croissance \u00e9conomique d\u2019aujourd'hui, de demain et des d\u00e9cennies \u00e0 venir. Il contribuera \u00e0 la cr\u00e9ation d'emplois, \u00e0 rendre le m\u00eame prix plus abordable et \u00e0 b\u00e2tir un Canada o\u00f9 personne n'est laiss\u00e9 pour compte.\u00a0http://bit.ly/35VOIZO\u00a0pic.twitter.com/hQLe0wWKrc— Chrystia Freeland (@Chrystia Freeland) 1649375018
"Access to feminine hygiene products is a basic necessity, but recent barriers make it difficult for some women, girls, transgender and non-binary people in Canada to participate fully in school, work and society," the 2022 budget states.
With the new investment and initiative proposed for 2022-2023, "the federal government is committed to removing barriers to the affordability of feminine hygiene products and addressing the stigma that some Canadians face in accessing these products."
The government's plan to invest $25 million into Women and Gender Equality Canada falls in line with the promises made by the Liberal Party of Canada.
The Liberal Party has made it clear that if they are to be re-elected, they will "provide free tampons and pads in federally regulated workplaces."
Considering one in three Canadians do not have the means to procure sanitary pads and tampons, the party says, it's imperative the government make strides to ensure feminine hygiene products become more accessible and affordable nationwide.
