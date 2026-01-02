8 government benefits and payments Quebecers will receive this January
Starting the new year with some financial support.
Along with flipping the calendar to a new year, we're also heading into a new month, which for many Quebecers means a fresh round of government payments hitting their bank accounts.
Whether it's retirement income, family benefits, or tax credits, January brings several deposits that can help ease the financial pressure after holiday spending.
Revenu Québec, the CRA, and Retraite Québec all issue payments this month, covering seniors, families, and low-income residents across the province. If you haven't set up direct deposit yet, now's a good time — it's the fastest and most secure way to receive your money.
Here's what's coming in January 2026.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is Canada's main federal pension program, delivering monthly payments to qualifying seniors regardless of whether they worked or contributed to a pension plan. Service Canada manages the program, and most eligible Canadians get enrolled automatically without needing to apply.
Good news for January: the new year brings a 0.3% increase to OAS rates, the result of the latest quarterly adjustment based on inflation data. This bump applies to all payments going forward. Here's how much recipients can expect this month:
- Around $742.27 for people aged 65 to 74
- Around $816.96 for people 75 and older
Recipients 75 and up automatically receive a 10% boost to their monthly amount, recognizing that living expenses often increase with age.
To qualify for OAS, you need to be at least 65 years old, hold Canadian citizenship or legal resident status, and have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18. Your 2024 net income must also fall below $148,541 (if you're 65-74) or $154,196 (if you're 75 or older).
Payment date: January 28, 2026
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan gives retirement income to workers who contributed while employed in Quebec. Most people start receiving it at 65, though you can begin as early as 60 (which reduces the amount) or hold off until 72 (which increases it).
Maximum monthly payments based on when you start:
- Starting at 60: $917.12
- Starting at 65: $1,433
- Starting at 72: $2,275.60
What you actually receive depends on your contribution history. For instance, if you earned $71,300 in a tax year and begin your pension at 65, you could get up to $17,196 annually.
Still working past 65? You can opt out of RRQ contributions to keep more of your paycheque.
Payment date: January 30, 2026
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment that helps families cover the costs of raising kids under 18. What you receive depends on your household income, how many children you have, and their ages.
For the current benefit year (which runs until June 2026), maximum annual amounts for families earning under $38,237 are:
- $7,997 (or $666.41 monthly) per child under 6
- $6,748 (or $562.33 monthly) per child aged 6 to 17
The benefit starts to phase out once your adjusted family net income goes above $38,237. A second phase-out threshold kicks in at $82,847, where reductions increase based on how many kids you have.
If you're caring for a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit, you can also receive the Child Disability Benefit — an additional payment that comes in the same deposit as your CCB.
Good to know: CCB rates are increasing in July 2026 as part of the annual indexation adjustment. The new maximum will be $8,157 annually ($679.75 monthly) for kids under 6, and $6,883 annually ($573.58 monthly) for kids 6 to 17.
Remember to file your taxes every year to keep receiving the CCB, even if you had no income.
Payment date: January 20, 2026
Solidarity Tax Credit
The solidarity tax credit is an automatic payment from Revenu Québec aimed at people with low to moderate incomes. If you're eligible, you would've received a notice of determination outlining your amount for the July 2025 to June 2026 period.
How often you get paid depends on your total annual amount:
- $240 or less: single lump sum (already issued in July)
- $241 to $799: quarterly deposits (none this month, next one in April)
- Over $800: monthly deposits
Income thresholds:
- Up to $63,259 for individuals or single parents
- Up to $68,992 for couples
Payment date: Within the first 5 days of January
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
If rent takes up a big chunk of your income, this Revenu Québec program could provide some relief. It's primarily for people 50 and older living alone, or single parents with at least one child.
Income caps:
- $22,900 for individuals 50+
- $39,500 for single parents with 1 or 2 kids
- $45,500 for families with 3 or more kids
Depending on your situation, monthly support can be $100, $150, or $170. Payments go out within the first five days of the month.
Filing your tax return is required to qualify.
You can find more details on Revenu Québec's website.
Payment date: Within the first 5 days of January
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
This program helps cut dental costs for eligible households earning under $90,000 annually. If you qualify, you may have already received a letter with a personalized application code.
What you receive depends on:
- The dental fees you've paid
- The CDCP's set rates
- Your adjusted family net income
Payments are processed once your application goes through.
More information is available through the CDCP website.
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
Launching last summer, the Canada Disability Benefit has been made available to adults aged 18 to 64 who have Disability Tax Credit approval. You must file a 2024 tax return and legally reside in Canada. The benefit maxes out at $2,400 per year, or $200 monthly, and adjusts with inflation.
Income limits for the full benefit:
- Under $33,000 for single individuals
- Under $46,500 for couples
A portion of work earnings doesn't count toward your income calculation:
- $10,000 for individuals
- $14,000 for couples
Payments are deposited on the third Thursday of each month.
Payment date: January 15, 2026
GST/HST Credit
The GST/HST credit helps offset the sales taxes that low and modest-income households pay throughout the year. It's a quarterly payment that goes out automatically as long as you file your taxes and meet the income requirements.
The CRA indexed this benefit by 2% for 2026, so payments are slightly higher than last year. Here's what the maximum amounts look like now:
- $356 per eligible adult (up from $349 in 2025)
- $187 per child under 19 (up from $184)
- An extra $187 supplement for single individuals who qualify (up from $184)
That means a family of four could receive up to $1,086 annually, broken into four quarterly payments of roughly $271.50 each.
Your actual payment depends on your family income from your 2025 tax return. Payments start to phase out once your household income exceeds $46,432. For a family of four, the credit drops to zero at $68,152 in household income.
Single people without kids can receive up to $543 annually if their 2025 income falls roughly between $20,914 and $46,432.
You don't need to apply separately for this credit. As long as you file your taxes, the CRA calculates and sends it automatically.
Payment date: January 5, 2026