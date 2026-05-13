A new travel warning was issued by the Canadian government & it may impact your summer trip
There are a few things the Canadian government wants you to know.
Looking forward to finally taking that summer trip? Before you pack your bags, there are a few things the Canadian government wants you to know.
Global Affairs Canada issued a travel advisory on Monday warning that the ongoing situation in the Middle East could disrupt travel plans for Canadians headed almost anywhere — not just those flying to the region itself.
Fuel shortages tied to the conflict could lead to flight cancellations and affect access to goods and services at your destination, even if your itinerary has nothing to do with the Middle East.
Check your travel insurance carefully
Before you leave, make sure your policy includes coverage for trip cancellation and interruption. Then read the fine print.
Some policies may have limitations or exclusions tied specifically to fuel shortages or regional conflicts, meaning you might not be covered for exactly the kind of disruption the government is warning about. Confirm with your provider before you go.
Have a financial backup plan
If you end up stranded abroad, you're on your own financially. Global Affairs Canada was explicit: the Government of Canada will not provide financial assistance to travellers in that situation.
That means having enough money to extend your stay if needed, as well as enough medication to last longer than originally planned.
Make sure your documents are in order
Check the entry and exit requirements for your destination on the government's travel advisories page at Travel.gc.ca. Your passport should be valid not just for the duration of your trip, but long enough to cover an unexpected extension. If you need a visa or electronic travel authorization, get it sorted before you leave.
Check travel advisories
The government of Canada regularly updates its travel advisories page.
As of this week, dozens of countries — including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, and Belarus — carry an "avoid all travel" designation.
Many other popular destinations, including Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong, and France, are flagged at "exercise a high degree of caution." It's worth checking your specific destination before you book or depart, since advisories can change quickly.
Hurricane season is also a factor
For Canadians heading to the Caribbean or other storm-prone regions, the government is also flagging hurricane season as an added layer of risk this summer. Details on travelling during severe storm seasons are available at Travel.gc.ca.
If you need help abroad
Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre is available 24/7:
- Phone: +1 613 996 8885
- SMS: +1 613 686 3658
- Email: SOS@international.gc.ca