Quebecers who bought prepaid gift cards in the last 7 years could be owed up to $100
You now have a concrete deadline to file for your share of a $5.5 million class action settlement.
If you bought a prepaid Visa, Vanilla, or American Express gift card in Quebec over the past few years, you now have a concrete deadline to file for your share of a $5.5 million class action settlement.
The Quebec Superior Court approved the settlement on March 25, 2026, and claims are officially open.
What's this settlement about?
The class action against Peoples Trust Company alleged that activation fees on prepaid cards — including Vanilla, Perfect Gift, and prepaid American Express cards — weren't displayed clearly enough on the packaging, potentially misleading buyers about the true cost of the card.
Peoples Trust agreed to the $5.5 million settlement without admitting wrongdoing. The company has also changed how it displays pricing going forward, with activation fees now shown in a font size equal to or greater than the card's face value.
Who's eligible?
Anyone who purchased a prepaid card issued by Peoples Trust anywhere in Quebec between May 9, 2019, and February 11, 2026, may be eligible for a payout of between $3 and $100. The exact amount each person receives will depend on how many valid claims are submitted.
You don't need a receipt or proof of purchase — just confirmation that you bought one of the eligible cards in Quebec during that window.
How do you file a claim?
Claims must be submitted by July 8, 2026, through the settlement website at QuebecPrepaidCardSettlement.com.
If you need help with the claim form, you can contact the claims administrator, Concilia Services Inc., by phone at 1-888-677-5770 or by email at prepaid@conciliainc.com.