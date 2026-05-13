What's open and closed in Montreal on Victoria Day 2026 (Fête des Patriotes)

Many of Montreal's everyday services won't be running.

People sitting around Beaver Lake in Montreal's Mount Royal Park on a spring day.
People sitting around Beaver Lake in Montreal's Mount Royal Park on a spring day.
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime
Contributor

Call it Victoria Day or Journée nationale des patriotes, either way it means a long weekend and a rare Monday off for Quebecers.

This year, the holiday falls on May 18, and whether you're planning to spend it outdoors, running errands, or just finally relaxing, it helps to know what's actually accessible before you head out.

Here's your guide to what's open and closed in Montreal on National Patriots' Day 2026.

What's open in Montreal on National Patriots' Day 2026?

Espace pour la Vie museums:

  • Montreal Botanical Garden
  • Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
  • Montreal Insectarium
  • Montreal Biodome
  • Montreal Biosphere

STM transit:

  • Buses and the metro will run, but on a holiday schedule. Worth checking the STM website before you leave the house.

Garbage and recycling:

  • Collection runs as normal on the holiday, so no need to adjust your curbside routine.

311:

  • Still reachable, but hours are trimmed down to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ecocentres:

  • Most will be open with potentially reduced hours. Check yours locally before making the trip.

Montreal public markets:

  • Atwater, Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve and the rest of the city's public markets will be running through the long weekend. Slightly reduced hours on Sunday — the Marchés publics de Montréal website has the full breakdown.

SAQ and SQDC:

  • Most locations will be open. Online ordering works too, though Canada Post won't be delivering.

Malls and shopping centres:

  • Expect most to be operating, including CF Fairview Pointe Claire, CF Carrefour Laval, Alexis Nihon, Centre Eaton, and Place Montreal Trust, among others.

Grocery stores and dépanneurs:

  • The major chains — Costco, IGA, Maxi and the like — should be business as usual. Smaller independents are a bit of a wildcard, so worth a quick check.

Cinemas:

  • Cineplex locations, Cinema du Parc, Cinéma Moderne Ciné-Starz, and Cinéma Starcité are all running through the weekend.

La Ronde:

  • Barring bad weather, the park will be open for the long weekend.

What's closed in Montreal on National Patriots' Day 2026?

Banks:

  • Most branches will be closed or running reduced hours for the holiday.

Canada Post:

  • No mail or deliveries on Monday. Some pharmacy-based post offices may still be running.

Federal and provincial government offices:

  • That includes Passport Canada and SAAQ locations.

City of Montreal offices:

  • Accès Montréal offices, permit counters, borough halls, and municipal court will all be closed. Urgent custody matters are still handled at 775 Rue Gosford.

Some museums and cultural institutions:

  • The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, McCord Stewart Museum, and MAC Montréal will be closed on the holiday.

Parking and local facilities:

  • Regular parking rules still apply. Public libraries, pools, and community centres vary by borough — check locally for specifics.
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    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

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