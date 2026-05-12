Summer 2026 is expected to be hotter than usual across Canada — Here's what Quebec can expect

Southern Quebec as a whole is expected to see above-average temperatures.

Old Port of Montreal.

The Old Port of Montreal.

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you have been quietly hoping this summer will actually feel like summer, the latest weather forecast is on your side.

The Old Farmer's Almanac recently released its summer 2026 weather predictions for Canada, and the short version is that most of the country is in for a warmer than normal season.

The Almanac has been publishing long-range forecasts since 1792 and bases its predictions on a combination of solar activity, climatology, and historical weather patterns. It claims an accuracy rate of around 80 percent, though results can vary by region.

The heat is expected to really build in July and August, and not in the usual way. Those months are already the hottest of the year, but this summer they are forecast to run above seasonal even by that standard.

Quebec, which has been dealing with a chilly spring, is in the warmer camp. Southern Quebec as a whole is expected to see above-average temperatures, which is the good news. The rainfall picture is a little more nuanced and comes down to where exactly you are in the province.

If you're in Montreal or anywhere in the southwest, the Almanac says you can expect warm and wet. Quebec City and the southeast are looking at warm and dry. Go far enough north and it flips to cool and dry for most of the province, except along Hudson Bay where it stays warm and dry. The Gaspe and Cote-Nord regions are the outliers, with cool and rainy conditions on the way.

The rest of the country is more of a mixed bag. The southern Prairies, southern B.C., and most of the territories are all trending warmer than normal. Southern Ontario splits down the middle, cooler in the east and warmer in the west. Atlantic Canada is the one region that does not have much to look forward to this summer, with a cooler and wetter season in the forecast.

The Almanac also flags some potential tropical activity for the broader region, with storms possible along the Atlantic corridor in late June and again in mid-August. It may not affect Quebec directly, but it's worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

Summer 2026 officially kicks off June 21.

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