Some Canadians can claim up to $5,200 in this class action settlement against the CRA

A settlement worth $8.7 million has been approved against the government.

The exterior of a Government of Canada building with the Canadian flag flying on the roof. Right: A Canadian $20 bill inside a CRA envelope. ​

Depending on your situation, eligible Canadians can claim anywhere from $80 up to $5,280 in total.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Maninder Singh | Dreamstime
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A class action settlement worth $8.7 million has been approved against the Government of Canada, and if you had a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) or Service Canada account in 2020, you may be entitled to compensation.

A Federal Court judge signed off on the settlement on May 5, 2026, concluding it was fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of class members. Depending on your situation, eligible Canadians can claim anywhere from $80 up to $5,280 in total.

Here's what it's all about and how to find out if you qualify.

What happened?

Between June 15 and August 30, 2020, hackers used a technique called credential stuffing, where passwords stolen from other websites are used to break into accounts elsewhere, to access Government of Canada online accounts. That includes CRA My Account, My Service Canada, and other accounts accessed through GCKey.

More than 47,000 Canadians had their personal and financial information compromised, and in many cases the stolen access was used to file fraudulent CERB applications in victims' names.

The class action was originally filed in British Columbia by Todd Sweet and certified in 2022. The Government of Canada denies any wrongdoing, and the settlement was reached to avoid a lengthy legal process.

How much can you claim?

Eligible Canadians can receive compensation in one of three categories:

  • If your account was accessed without authorization, you can claim up to $80 for time spent dealing with the breach, calculated at $20 per hour for a maximum of four hours.
  • If your information was used fraudulently, such as a CERB application filed in your name, you can claim up to $200 for time spent addressing the fallout, at $20 per hour for up to ten hours.
  • If you incurred out-of-pocket expenses directly tied to the breach, such as credit monitoring fees, identity theft-related professional fees, or unreimbursed financial losses, you can claim up to $5,000 through a Special Compensation Fund. Documentation like receipts, bank statements, or invoices will be required.

Combined, the maximum a single claimant could receive is $5,280.

How do you know if you're eligible?

If KPMG sent you an email about this settlement, you are eligible to apply. You can also verify your eligibility at breachsettlementcanada.kpmg.ca or by calling 1-833-724-6160.

The claims process will open 60 days after the judgment becomes final. If you are a class member, you don't need to do anything right now. Instructions on how to apply will be sent out once the process officially opens.

This story was inspired by the article "Action collective contre l'ARC : certains Canadiens peuvent réclamer jusqu'à 5 200 $" which was originally published on Narcity.

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