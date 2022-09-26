Canada Will End The Mask Requirement On Planes & Trains
Along with most other travel measures.
Canada is dropping most of the remaining federal COVID-19 travel restrictions, including the mask requirement on planes and trains, as of October 1. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said health checks for air and rail travel will also end.
"All" remaining border measures will end on October 1, too, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced. That includes the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app, testing, quarantine and isolation rules, as well as the requirement for travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and report any symptoms.
The federal government is simply going to not renew existing rules beyond their September 30 deadline, hence why so many measures will end at the same time.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the move is possible because of high domestic vaccination rates and low hospitalization and death rates. The agency has also cited modelling that suggests the country has made it through the worst of the Omicron variant waves.
Federal officials are claiming victory.
"Canada’s travel measures successfully mitigated the full impact of COVID-19 for travellers and workers in the transportation sector, and helped keep communities safe," Alghabra said in a press release.
"Thanks to Canadians who rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated, we are able to take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal."
"Since the start, our Government has taken the necessary steps to keep Canadians safe in the face of a global pandemic," Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino added.
"COVID-19 border measures were always meant to be temporary and we are making adjustments based on the current situation because that’s what Canadians expect."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.